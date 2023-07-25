Beebe Healthcare and Nemours Children’s Health are partnering to celebrate World Breastfeeding Week with a free family-friendly event at the Lewes Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 28.
“Powered by Breast Milk” will be an open-house style event for families who will be able to have access to numerous breastfeeding and breast milk feeding resources, alongside a variety of kid activities and raffle prizes.
Organizers will also have educational stations, a station where staff reads to children and face painting.
Raffle items include a Pack-n-Play, breast pumps, Boppys, baby carriers, a gift basket from Beebe Women’s & Children’s Services, a Nest Spa gift card, and an Azya Salon gift basket, which includes hair products and a gift card for a customizable service.
“I’m so excited for this event to come to fruition to celebrate World Breastfeeding Week in Sussex County,” said Julie Oswald, BSN, IRLC, Lactation Program coordinator at Beebe Healthcare. “Beebe and Nemours are great partners, and this event will highlight the wonderful services and care that is provided to our Beebe Babies.”