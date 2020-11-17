Beebe Healthcare is welcoming two new pulmonary specialists to join its pulmonary team that was just rated in the Top 100 by Healthgrades.
Drs. Ala Alkhatib, MD, and Samih Raad, MD, have joined Beebe Medical Group and will see patients at Beebe Pulmonary Associates in Lewes and at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes campus.
The team at Beebe Pulmonary Associates, located at 1535 Savannah Road, Lewes, focuses on the diagnosis and management of disorders of the respiratory system, including the lungs, upper airways, thoracic cavity and chest wall. Providers at the practice are also certified in critical care. To make an appointment, call (302) 645-3232.
Raad is board-certified in internal medicine and pulmonary medicine. He received his medical degree from the America University of Beirut before coming to the United States, where he continued his studies and completed his residency at Indiana University Medical Center, and his pulmonary and critical care fellowship at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
Alkhatib is also board-certified in internal medicine and pulmonary medicine. He was born in Jordan, where he was always interested in becoming a physician like his father. He received his medical degree from the Jordan University of Science & Technology, School of Medicine, before coming to the United States, where he completed his residency at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Boston, and his pulmonary and critical care fellowship at Tulane University in New Orleans.
“Beebe Medical Group is focused on expanding access to specialty care throughout Sussex County,” said Dr. Bobby Gulab, MD, senior vice president and chief medical officer for Beebe Medical Group. “We welcome these providers who join a growing Sussex County physician community as we continue to create ‘the Next Generation of Care.’”
Beebe Medical Group practices include the specialty practices of: Cardiothoracic Surgery, Dermatology, Endocrinology, Family Medicine, Gastroenterology, General & Bariatric Surgery, Hospital Medicine, Infectious Diseases and Travel Medicine, Internal Medicine, Pediatric Neurology, Pulmonary & Sleep Disorders, Surgical Oncology, Urology, Vascular Surgery and Women’s Healthcare. Four Walk-in Care Centers serve the community in Rehoboth Beach, Georgetown, Millsboro and Millville from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The group also operates three school-based health centers, at Cape Henlopen High School, Sussex Central and Indian River High School.