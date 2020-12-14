Beebe Medical Group is welcoming four new specialists who are accepting patients at Beebe Endocrinology in Lewes and Millsboro.
Beebe offers a continuum of care for patients with endocrine disorders and illnesses related to the thyroid gland. The team of endocrine specialists works closely with primary-care physicians in the region. An endocrinologist diagnoses and treats issues that may arise with the endocrine system or with the hormones in the body.
The endocrinologists joining Beebe Medical Group are Drs. Sonali Biligiri, MD, Zulekha Karim, DO, Joanna Khatib, MD, and Avinash Ravipati, MD.
“Beebe Medical Group is committed to bringing specialists to Sussex County and building on the access of our many offices throughout Sussex County,” said Dr. Bobby Gulab, MD, senior vice president and chief medical officer for Beebe Medical Group. “We welcome these providers who are very excited to be caring for our community.”
Biligiri is board-certified in internal medicine and received her medical degree from the Drexel University College of Medicine in 2015. She completed her internal medicine residency Drexel University College of Medicine and Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia, and then completed her fellowship in endocrinology at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, N.J., in 2020.
Karim is board-certified in internal medicine and received her medical degree from NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2014. She completed her residency in internal medicine at Stamford Hospital in Connecticut and then completed an endocrinology fellowship at Stony Brook University Hospital in New York in 2017.
Khatib is board-certified in internal medicine and received her medical degree from the Jordan University of Science & Technology in 2013. She completed her residency in internal medicine at Albany Medical College in New York and then completed an endocrinology fellowship at Tulane School of Medicine in New Orleans in 2018.
Ravipati is board-certified in internal medicine and received his medical degree from Guntur Medical College in 2009. He completed his residency in internal medicine at the Greater Baltimore Medical Center and an endocrinology fellowship at Oklahoma University.
The providers will see patients at two locations. To schedule an appointment with Beebe Endocrinology–Lewes, at 1526 Savannah Road, Lewes, call (302) 645-2244. To schedule an appointment with Beebe Endocrinology–Millsboro, at 232 Mitchell Street, Millsboro, call (302) 648-7999.
Beebe Medical Group practices include the specialties of: cardiothoracic surgery, dermatology, endocrinology, family medicine, gastroenterology, general and bariatric surgery, hospital medicine, infectious diseases and travel medicine, internal medicine, pediatric neurology, pulmonary and sleep disorders, surgical oncology, urology, vascular surgery and women’s healthcare.
Four walk-in care centers serve the community in Rehoboth Beach, Georgetown, Millsboro and Millville, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The group also operates three school-based health centers, at Cape Henlopen, Sussex Central and Indian River high schools.