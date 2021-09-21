After its most successful flu-vaccination campaign in recent memory, Beebe Healthcare is once again hosting free vaccination clinics throughout Sussex County.
Since demand outpaced supply last year, clinics will be announced in two-week windows, running from September through November. The events will have protocols in place to safely administer the vaccines.
“Last year’s low influenza cases proved that getting a vaccine, wearing a mask, washing your hands, and watching your distance works,” said Dr. Bill Chasanov, DO, chief population health officer for Beebe Healthcare. “These are all easy ways to help reduce the overall number of cases of the flu, COVID-19, and other respiratory illnesses during this fall and winter.”
While COVID-19 is still active in the community, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone 6 months or older, with rare exceptions, get a flu vaccine to help protect themselves during the 2021-2022 flu season. In addition to the flu vaccine, Chasanov said, it is important to continue other practices to help reduce the spread of both influenza and COVID-19.
The CDC also recommends that people should get vaccinated before flu activity begins in their community, and suggests Sept. and Oct. as good times to get a flu shot.
“What will happen this fall and winter is again uncertain, but there is chance — at a time when hospitals are already nearing capacity — there will be both COVID-19 and seasonal flu activity in our community,” said Dr. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, FACHE, president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare. “Getting a flu vaccine will be more important than ever to protect your own health. It will also help protect the health of the people around you — just like getting the COVID-19 vaccine.”
Flu vaccine clinics offered during Sept. 27 to Oct. 11 will include:
- Monday, Sept. 27, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Beebe Healthcare Lighthouse Plaza, 19324 Lighthouse Plaza Boulevard, Rehoboth Beach;
- Tuesday, Sept. 28, 3-6 p.m. First State Community Action Agency, 308 N Railroad Avenue, Georgetown;
- Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2-6 p.m. Crossroads Community Church, 20684 State Forest Road, Georgetown;
- Sunday, Oct. 3, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Epworth Church, 19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach;
- Monday, Oct. 4, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Beebe Healthcare Lighthouse Plaza, 19324 Lighthouse Plaza Boulevard, Rehoboth Beach;
- Tuesday, Oct. 5, noon to 6 p.m. Camp Rehoboth, 37 Baltimore Avenue, Rehoboth Beach;
- Thursday, Oct. 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lewes Senior Center, 32083 Janice Road, Lewes;
- Saturday, Oct. 9, noon to 3 p.m. Beebe Lab Express Route 24 Health Campus, 18941 John J Williams Highway, Rehoboth Beach; and
- Monday, Oct. 11, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Beebe Healthcare Lighthouse Plaza, 19324 Lighthouse Plaza Boulevard, Rehoboth Beach.
For information on upcoming flu clinics, times, and street addresses, call Beebe’s Flu Hotline at (302) 291-6FLU (6358) or visit https://www.beebehealthcare.org/flu-clinics. Additional flu clinic dates will be announced on Oct. 4.