Beebe Healthcare is hosting free flu vaccination clinics throughout Sussex County between Saturday, Oct. 1, and Monday, Nov. 21. Seven of the clinics will also offer the COVID-19 bivalent booster.
Influenza vaccinations are recommended for everyone 6 months or older, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC). The CDC also recommends that people should get vaccinated before flu activity begins in their community, and suggests September and October as good times to get a flu shot.
“As we enter respiratory illness season, getting your flu vaccine is an important step in protecting yourself, your family and the community from possible illness,” said Dr. Bill Chasanov, DO, chief population health officer, Beebe Healthcare. “We are very pleased to also offer the latest COVID-19 bivalent boosters at some of our events. While we are in a different phase of the pandemic than last fall, vaccination and booster is still the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19.”
The community flu clinics are free of charge, and appointments are not required. Flu vaccines are available to adults 18 or older. For the most up-to-date information on flu clinic locations, times and FAQs, visit beebehealthcare.org/flu-clinics or Beebe Healthcare’s Facebook page. Beebe has also set up a Flu Hotline, at (302) 291-6FLU (6358), for community members to call for the most up-to-date clinic schedule.
Anyone interested in donating can direct donations to Beebe Medical Foundation’s Population Health Special Needs Fund to assist those most in need. Contact Beebe Medical Foundation at (302) 644-2900.
* Clinics also offering the COVID-19 bivalent booster
- Saturday, Oct. 1, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Jude’s Church, 152 Tulip Dr #1689, Lewes
- Saturday, Oct. 1, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wings & Wheels 2022, 21553 Rudder Lane, Georgetown
- Sunday, Oct. 2, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Epworth Church, 19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach
- Monday, Oct. 3, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Beebe Healthcare Physical Rehab Lighthouse Plaza, 19324 Lighthouse Plaza, Rehoboth Beach
- Thursday, Oct. 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lewes Senior Center, 32083 Janice Road, Lewes
- *Saturday, Oct. 8, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Frankford Health Fair, Frankford Fire Hall, 7 Main Street, Frankford
- *Monday, Oct. 10, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Beebe Healthcare Physical Rehab Lighthouse Plaza, 19324 Lighthouse Plaza, Rehoboth Beach
- *Monday, Oct. 10, 3-6 p.m., First State Community Action Agency, 308 N. Railroad Ave., Georgetown
- Tuesday, Oct. 11, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Independence Community, 23938 Stew Enson Road, Millsboro
- Tuesday, Oct. 11, 3-6 p.m., Camp Rehoboth Community Center, 27 Baltimore Ave., Rehoboth Beach
- Wednesday, Oct. 12, 8 a.m. to noon, Sussex YMCA, 20080 Church St., Rehoboth Beach
- Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2-6 p.m., Crossroad Church, 20684 State Forest Road, Georgetown
- Thursday, Oct. 13, 10 a.m. to noon, Roxana CHEER, 34314 Pyle Center Road, Frankford
- Thursday, Oct. 13, 3-6 p.m., Beebe Healthcare Lab Georgetown, 21635 Biden Ave., Georgetown
- Saturday, Oct. 15, Noon to 3 p.m., Beebe Healthcare Lab Route 24, 18941 John J Williams Hwy., Rehoboth Beach
- Sunday, Oct. 16, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Lewes Presbyterian Church, 133 Kings Hwy., Lewes
- *Monday, Oct. 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Beebe Healthcare Physical Rehab Lighthouse Plaza, 19324 Lighthouse Plaza, Rehoboth Beach
- Monday, Oct. 17, 3-6 p.m., Ocean View VFW, 29265 Marshy Hope Way, Ocean View
- Tuesday, Oct. 18, 3-6 p.m., Beebe Healthcare Lab Express Millville, 32550 Doc’s Place Extension Unit 1, Millville
- Wednesday, Oct. 19, 3-6 p.m., Beebe Healthcare Lab Express Millsboro, 28538 Dupont Blvd., Millsboro
- Thursday, Oct. 20, 3-6 p.m., Beebe Healthcare Lab Express Long Neck, 32060 Long Neck Road, Millsboro
- Friday, Oct. 21, 9 a.m. to noon, Rehoboth Beach Convention Center, 229 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach
- *Saturday, Oct. 22, 8 a.m. to noon, Lewes Historic Farmers Market, Lewes Elementary School parking lot, 820 Savannah Road, Lewes
- *Monday, Oct. 24, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Beebe Healthcare Physical Rehab Lighthouse Plaza, 19324 Lighthouse Plaza, Rehoboth Beach
- *Tuesday, Oct. 25, 9 a.m. to noon, Bayside Community, 31252 Americana Parkway, Selbyville
- Thursday, Oct. 27, 3-6 p.m., Beebe Healthcare Lab Express Milton, 614 Mulberry St., Milton
- Friday, Oct. 28, 9 a.m. to noon, Sea Colony Fitness Center, 38994 Westway Dr., Bethany Beach
- Saturday, Oct. 29, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Rabbit’s Ferry School, 19112 Robinsonville Road, Lewes
- Monday, Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Beebe Healthcare Physical Rehab Lighthouse Plaza, 19324 Lighthouse Plaza, Rehoboth Beach
- Thursday, Nov. 3, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bayside Fitness Center, 34814 Longneck Road, Millsboro
- *Saturday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 55+ Expo at Cape Henlopen High School, 1250 Kings Hwy., Lewes
- Monday, Nov. 7, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Beebe Healthcare Physical Rehab Lighthouse Plaza, 19324 Lighthouse Plaza, Rehoboth Beach
- Monday, Nov. 14, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Beebe Healthcare Physical Rehab Lighthouse Plaza, 19324 Lighthouse Plaza, Rehoboth Beach
- Monday, Nov. 21, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Beebe Healthcare Physical Rehab Lighthouse Plaza, 19324 Lighthouse Plaza, Rehoboth Beach