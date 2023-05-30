Beebe Healthcare’s Community Mobile Health Clinic will set up in the Lewes Public Library’s parking lot at 111 Adams Avenue, Lewes, on Wednesday, June 7, from 10 a.m. to noon. The drop-in clinic will provide a variety of health screenings, education and referrals. All services are free, and no appointment is necessary.
Beebe’s specialized team will speak with individuals and direct them to one of the two exam areas inside the mobile clinic for:
• Preventative physical health screenings, including blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol, as well as full lipid panels and A1C point-of-care testing, if deemed necessary;
• Health education;
• Assessment for social needs; and
• Referrals to programs and resources.
For additional information, visit lewes.lib.de.us.