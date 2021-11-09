Beebe Healthcare will sponsor a community health fair at the Iglesia Metodista Unida Betel, located at 310 S. Railroad Avenue, Georgetown, on Saturday, Nov. 13.
The event, scheduled to be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., is designed to educate the public about important and timely health and wellness topics, and encourage local residents to make their personal health a key priority. Registration is not required, there is no cost to attend, and complimentary lunch will be provided for all attendees.
Health screenings available include:
- Clinical breast exams;
- Glucose testing;
- Cholesterol screening; and
- Blood pressure testing.
Beebe will offer COVID vaccinations for those 12 or older, and COVID booster vaccinations for those who meet eligibility requirements outlined by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC). Those who come to the event to receive a COVID booster should bring their existing vaccination card, confirming the type of vaccine they originally received and the dates their initial doses were administered.
Additionally, Beebe will be administering flu shots for anyone 18 or older who wishes to receive one, including the high-dose shot for those 65 or older.