Beginning in September, Beebe Healthcare is offering 48 public and private flu clinics at locations throughout Sussex County in order to provide safe and convenient access to flu vaccinations to as many people in the community as possible.
The initiative, dubbed #VaccinateIn48, includes free clinics that will be accessible to patients via drive-through, bike-through or walk-up. The events will have all protocols in place to safely administer the vaccines, Beebe representatives said.
“Getting a vaccine will help prevent the flu, as will wearing a face covering, proper hand hygiene, cough etiquette and avoiding others who are ill,” said Dr. Bill Chasanov, MD, infectious disease physician at Beebe Healthcare. “These are all easy ways to help reduce the overall number cases of the flu, COVID-19, and other respiratory illnesses during this fall and winter.”
While COVID-19 is still active in the community, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone 6 months or older, with rare exceptions, get a flu vaccine to help protect themselves during the 2020-2021 flu season. In addition to the flu vaccine, it is important to continue other practices to help reduce the spread of both influenza and COVID-19, Chasanov noted.
The CDC also recommends that people should get vaccinated before flu activity begins in their community, and suggests September and October as good times to get a flu shot.
Flu shots will be offered to both pediatric and adult patients at the clinics on Sept. 26, Oct. 10 and Oct. 24. Vaccinations will be provided to adults only (18 or older) at all other clinics, including the high-dose shot for those 65 or older.
In addition to flu shots, Beebe is also offering training and distribution of Naloxone, which can be used to treat a narcotic overdose in an emergency situation, at the clinics on Sept. 21, Oct. 19, and Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church, 19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach.
In coordination with the community #VaccinateIn48 events, Beebe is also planning to immunize 80 percent of eligible team members in a 48-hour window between Sept. 15 and Sept. 17.
“What will happen this fall and winter is uncertain, but it is likely that there will be both COVID-19 and seasonal flu activity in our community,” said Dr. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, FACHE, president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare. “Getting a flu vaccine will be more important than ever to protect your own health. It will also help protect the health of the people around you.”
Beebe Healthcare’s free flu shot clinic dates and locations include:
• Sept. 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Epworth United Methodist Church, 19285 Holland Glade Rd., Rehoboth Beach
• Sept. 24, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First State Community Action, 308 N Railroad Avenue, Georgetown
• Sept. 25, noon to 5 p.m., Frankford Fire Hall, 7 Main Street, Frankford
• Sept. 26, 9 a.m. to noon, Route 24 Campus & Beacon, 18941 John J. Williams Highway (Route 24) Rehoboth Beach
• Sept. 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Epworth United Methodist Church, 19285 Holland Glade Rd., Rehoboth Beach
• Sept. 29, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Milton CHEER Center, 24855 Broadkill Road, Milton
• Oct. 1, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Rehoboth Convention Center, 229 Rehoboth Avenue, Rehoboth Beach
• Oct. 2, noon to 5 p.m., Crossroads Community Church, 20684 State Forest Road, Georgetown
• Oct. 3, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Beebe South Coastal, 32750 Roxana Road, Frankford
• Oct. 5, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Epworth United Methodist Church, 19285 Holland Glade Rd., Rehoboth Beach
• Oct. 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lewes Ferry Terminal, 43 Cape Henlopen Drive, Lewes
• Oct. 8, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., CHEER Center Long Neck, 26089 Long Neck Road, Millsboro
• Oct., 9, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First State Community Action, 308 N Railroad Avenue, Georgetown
• Oct. 10, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Route 24 Campus and Beacon Pediatrics, 18941 John J. Williams Highway (Route 24) Rehoboth Beach
• Oct. 11, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Beebe Millsboro Family Practice, 232 Mitchell Street, Millsboro
• Oct. 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Epworth United Methodist Church, 19285 Holland Glade Rd., Rehoboth Beach
• Oct. 13, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Frankford Fire Hall, 7 Main Street, Frankford
• Oct. 15, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bayside Community Development, 31252 Americana Parkway, Selbyville
• Oct. 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sussex Academy, 21150 Airport Road, Georgetown
• Oct. 18, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Frankford Fire Hall, 7 Main Street, Frankford
• Oct. 19, 10 a.m. -2 p.m., Epworth United Methodist Church, 19285 Holland Glade Rd., Rehoboth Beach
• Oct. 20, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Milton CHEER Center, 24855 Broadkill Road, Milton
• Oct. 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lewes Ferry Terminal, 43 Cape Henlopen Drive, Lewes
• Oct. 22, noon to 4 p.m., Lewes Senior Center, 32083 Janice Road, Lewes
• Oct. 24, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Route 24 Campus and Beacon, 18941 John J. Williams Highway (Route 24) Rehoboth Beach
• Oct. 25, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Beebe South Coastal, 32750 Roxana Road, Frankford
• Oct. 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Epworth United Methodist Church, 19285 Holland Glade Rd., Rehoboth Beach
• Oct. 27, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Ocean View VFW, 29265 Marshy Hope Way, Ocean View
• Nov. 1, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Millsboro Family Practice, 232 Mitchell Street, Millsboro
• Nov. 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Epworth United Methodist Church, 19285 Holland Glade Rd., Rehoboth Beach
• Nov. 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lewes Ferry Terminal, 43 Cape Henlopen Drive, Lewes
• Nov. 5, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Rehoboth Convention Center, 229 Rehoboth Avenue, Rehoboth Beach
• Nov. 6, noon to 5 p.m., Crossroads Community Church, 20684 State Forest Road, Georgetown
• Nov. 8, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Beebe South Coastal, 32750 Roxana Road, Frankford
• Nov. 9, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Epworth United Methodist Church, 19285 Holland Glade Rd., Rehoboth Beach
• Nov. 10, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Frankford Fire Hall, 7 Main Street, Frankford
• Nov. 12, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., CHEER Center Long Neck, 26089 Long Neck Road, Millsboro
• Nov. 14, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sussex Academy, 21150 Airport Road, Georgetown
• Nov. 16, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Epworth United Methodist Church, 19285 Holland Glade Rd., Rehoboth Beach
• Nov. 17, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., CHEER Center Milton, 24855 Broadkill Road, Milton
• Nov. 18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lewes Ferry Terminal , 43 Cape Henlopen Drive, Lewes
• Nov. 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Epworth United Methodist Church, 19285 Holland Glade Rd., Rehoboth Beach
For more information on the clinics, call Beebe Population Health at (302) 645-3337. For a flyer listing flu clinics, times, and street addresses, visit https://www.beebehealthcare.org/vaccinate-48.