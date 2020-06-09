In partnership with the Blood Bank of Delmarva, Beebe Healthcare will host at least two blood drives on its campuses this summer.
The first will be Monday, June 15, at the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing in Lewes. Beebe’s second blood drive will be July 31 at the Rehoboth Health Campus off of Route 24.
The Blood Drive will be by appointment only. To make an appointment to help save lives, call 1-888-8-BLOOD-8.
“Donating blood is not always ‘top-of-mind’ in healthcare and I am proud to have our Beebe Team step up to donate and help organize these events so early in our Recovery Phase,” said Beebe Healthcare President & CEO Dr. David A. Tam, MD. “A well-stocked blood bank will be critical as health organizations like Beebe began to safely ramp up procedures that have been paused during the COVID-19 pandemic. I encourage the public not only to donate, but to donate regularly as it helps save lives. A special thank you to the Lewes Rotary Club, who is assisting Beebe in these efforts.”
According to the Blood Bank, supplies have dwindled during the pandemic. Normally a seven-day inventory of all blood types must be continually replenished. Those reserves are below that minimum. The Blood Banks reported O-positive red blood cells are at a 2.8-day inventory level.
There are opportunities to donate throughout Sussex County for those who cannot donate on June. Call 1-888-8-BLOOD-8 or go to https://donate.bbd.org/donor/schedules/geo for available dates and locations.
To learn more about blood donation, visit: https://www.delmarvablood.org/.