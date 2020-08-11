Beebe Healthcare has received three American Heart Association awards that recognize the healthcare system’s consistent commitment and success in providing a higher standard of care.
The three Quality Achievement Awards from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association are: Get with the Guidelines-Heart Failure Gold Plus Award; Get with the Guidelines-Resuscitation Gold Plus Award; and Get with the Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus & Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Award.
“Those who live, visit and work in Sussex County deserve high-quality, safe care,” said Dr. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, FACHE, president and CEO, Beebe Healthcare. “These awards demonstrate that when minutes count, as is the case with heart attack and stroke, Team Beebe exceeds expectations. I am proud of our highly-skilled and well-trained team of physicians and clinical support staff who work 24/7 to serve our friends and neighbors.”
• Get with the Guidelines-Heart Failure Gold Plus Award — The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring heart failure patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines founded in the latest scientific evidence. The goal is accelerating recovery and reducing hospital readmissions for heart failure patients.
Beebe earned the award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of heart failure patients at a set level for a designated period. These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and aggressive risk-reduction therapies. Before discharge, patients should also receive education on managing their heart failure and overall health, get a follow-up visit scheduled, as well as other care transition interventions.
• Get with the Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus & Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Award — This award recognizes Beebe’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.
Beebe earned the award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period. These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients. Before discharge, patients should also receive education on managing their health, get a follow-up visit scheduled, as well as other care transition interventions
• Additionally, Beebe received the Association’s Target: Type 2 Honor Roll award. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet quality measures developed with more than 90 percent of compliance for 12 consecutive months for the “Overall Diabetes Cardiovascular Initiative Composite Score.”
• Get with the Guidelines-Resuscitation Gold Plus Award — Beebe has received the Get With The Guidelines-Resuscitation Gold Plus Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association for the treatment of patients who suffer cardiac arrests in the hospital.
More than 200,000 adults and children have an in-hospital cardiac arrest each year, according to the American Heart Association. The Get With The Guidelines-Resuscitation program was developed with the goal to save lives of those who experience in-hospital cardiac arrests through consistently following the most up-to-date research-based guidelines for treatment. Guidelines include following protocols for patient safety, medical emergency team response, effective and timely resuscitation (CPR) and post-resuscitation care.
Beebe received the award for meeting specific measures in treating patients who suffer in-hospital cardiac arrests in the hospital. To receive this award a hospital must comply with the quality measures for one year.
For more information about Beebe Healthcare, go to www.beebehealthcare.org.