In an effort to provide COVID-19 screening for all, Beebe Healthcare has partnered with Intraprise Health to launch the Beebe Healthcare COVID-19 Screening Tool available on both the Apple App Store and Android Google Play Store.
The app, now available, uses Center for Disease Control & Prevention evidence-based screening questions. Users can walk through the series of questions and then based on the finding — whether testing is recommended or not — they can self-schedule testing online or they can request a call from Beebe Medical Group representatives to schedule.
“The app makes it really easy for everyone to be screened. It is a great way to serve our community while remaining socially distanced. And, each individual can do it on his or her own schedule,” said Dr. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, FACHE, Beebe president and CEO. “This is how we at Beebe Healthcare are working to provide equitable access to healthcare for our community and beyond.”
In addition to using the app for screening, users can also find easy access to COVID-19 resources and education material. The app is designed to seamlessly link up with Beebe’s website and provides links to locations, education and what people can expect when getting tested for COVID-19.
“Beebe Medical Group is proud to be able to offer screening and testing for our community. We partner with the state and many other healthcare organizations to host car-based testing as well as referral-based testing, however, we know that these events don’t always work with everyone’s schedules,” said Stephen Keiser, vice president of operations, Beebe Medical Group.
“By utilizing something we all carry around with us — our cellphones — we are able to offer screening to everyone with the app. And, it easily connects users to our team to follow up with questions or to schedule testing. It’s a convenient way for our community to access great care.”
Intraprise Health worked on the app with Beebe Healthcare teams, which included Information Systems, Communications, Beebe Medical Group and Beebe Healthcare leaders.
“It was really a great partnership with Intraprise Health because this is our first foray into an app of this kind,” said Mike Maksymow, vice president and chief information officer at Beebe Healthcare. “Our goal was to make a user-friendly app that was also secure and would allow users to connect with us with confidence. We have achieved that with this app, and I am proud to say it was an incredible group effort from many on the Beebe team and our core group at Intraprise Health.”
To download the app, go to the App Store or Google Play Store, search for Beebe COVID-19 or Beebe Healthcare, and then select download. Once it is downloaded, people can go through the screening or gather information from the educational resources.