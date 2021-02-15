The Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) has awarded accreditation to Beebe Healthcare’s Laboratory Services based on results of a recent on-site inspection as part of the CAP’s Accreditation Programs.
Steven Gleason, MBA, MT(ASCP), director of Beebe Laboratory Services, recently learned of this national recognition and congratulated the entire team for their excellence. Beebe’s labs are one of more than 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide.
“Beebe Healthcare’s Laboratory is proud to serve Sussex County, and we are dedicated to providing timely and accurate results for our patients,” Gleason said.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen how vital lab services and timely test results are to provide appropriate care to patients,” said Dr. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, FACHE, president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare. “Thank you to our dedicated laboratory team who provides the highest standard service.”
The U.S. federal government recognizes the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program, begun in the early 1960s, as being equal-to or more-stringent-than the government’s own inspection program.
During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management.
For more information, read the CAP Annual Report at cap.org. For more information about Beebe Healthcare, visit beebehealthcare.org.