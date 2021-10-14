Beebe Healthcare will sponsor a community health fair at the Frankford Fire Hall, located at 7 Main Street in Frankford, on Saturday, Oct. 23.
The event, scheduled to be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., is designed to educate the public about important and timely health and wellness topics, and encourage local citizens to make their personal health a key priority. Registration is not required, there is no cost to attend, and complimentary lunch will be provided for all attendees.
“Beebe Healthcare and our community as a whole had to put events like this on hold for quite a while in the midst of the COVID pandemic, but we are confident we can engage people in ways that are meaningful, while also taking precautions and being safe,” said Bill Chasanov, DO, VP, Chief Population Health Office, Beebe Healthcare. “We are incredibly eager to get back out in our community with information and resources that will help the people of Sussex County make informed decisions about their healthcare, and once again create access to important health screenings that are essential for prevention and early detection of disease.”
Representatives from Beebe’s heart failure clinic, oncology department, trauma department, lactation team and sleep center are scheduled to participate in the Frankford event, in addition to the healthcare system’s community outreach team, who will offer free blood pressure, blood glucose (or blood sugar), cholesterol, bone density, and BMI screenings.
Additionally, the Delaware Division of Public Health will be on-site with COVID vaccinations, available for those age 12 and older, and COVID booster vaccinations for those who meet eligibility requirements outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Those who come to the event to receive a COVID booster should bring their existing vaccination card, confirming the type of vaccine they originally received and the dates their initial doses were administered. Additionally, the Division of Public Health will be administering flu shots for anyone age 9 and older who wishes to receive one.
“We are grateful to our friends at the Frankford Fire Hall for their commitment to holding this event and bringing people together for a day of health education and awareness,” said Kim Blanch, Director of Community Outreach. “Beebe is very much looking forward to reconnecting with local citizens through our community outreach. It is an essential part of what we do, and we value the opportunity to be part of this important event.”
Other vendors scheduled to participate in the Frankford Fire Hall health fair include:
- LifeNet — helicopter/flight paramedic services; weather permitting and assuming no urgent patient care needs the day of the event
- Lord Baltimore Lions Club — eye screenings
- Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition
- Delaware Hospice
- Contact Lifeline — sexual assault, bullying, and suicide prevention information
- American Heart Association, Delaware Chapter
- Coastal Care Physical Therapy
- Blood Bank of Delaware — information only; not a blood drive
- Sussex County EMS — hands only CPR, and “Stop the Bleed” education
- Unite Delaware
- Delaware Adolescent Program Inc. (DAPI)
- Delaware Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) – shellfish and recreational water program information
- Security One
Beebe Healthcare is a not-for-profit community healthcare system with a charitable mission to encourage healthy living, prevent illness, and restore optimal health for the people who live in, work in, and visit the communities we serve. Beebe Healthcare has three campuses: the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus, which houses the medical center; the Rehoboth Health Campus; and the South Coastal Health Campus. Beebe Healthcare offers primary care as well as specialized services in the areas of cardiovascular, oncology, orthopaedics, general surgery, robotic surgery and women’s health. Beebe also offers walk-in care, lab, imaging and physical rehabilitation services at several locations throughout Sussex County, in addition to a home health program and a comprehensive community health program.
