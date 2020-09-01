Beebe Healthcare is expanding the hours for its scheduling team to include weekends to better serve the community. As the healthcare system and the community continue to recover, Beebe leaders are encouraging community members and patients to reschedule tests and procedures that may have been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To better serve Sussex County, patients can now call (302) 645-FAST (3278) any day of the week to make an appointment.
Beebe scheduling hours are: Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and now Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to noon.
“Thanks to this effort, our patients will not have to wait until a weekday to set up an appointment,” said Dr. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, FACHE, president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare. “In addition, those calling the scheduling line will not have to wait as long to talk to a representative.”
Patients should remember face coverings are required for all appointments. Patients can also practice physical distancing and make sure to arrive early to fill out any necessary paperwork.
This is part of the new normal and Beebe’s recovery phase, Tam said. All outpatient services, such as lab and imaging, now require an appointment. That allows Beebe to maintain physical distancing in common areas, which sometimes will include car-based registration and waiting in one’s car prior to appointments in certain cases. A physician order is required to make an appointment.
Here are some other things to expect at Beebe care sites:
- Everyone should wear a mask or face covering;
- You can expect to be asked COVID-19 screening questions, such as whether you have been sick or been around others who might be sick;
- You can expect to have your temperature taken;
- You can expect to see Plexiglas dividers at some stations and visual cues on the floor to encourage physical distancing;
- You may be asked to call when you arrive, or complete registration in your car;
- Continued visitor’s restrictions are in place. If you are coming in for a procedure where you will be under anesthesia, the person driving you will remain in the waiting area. Visitors are permitted in certain situations, such as Labor & Delivery, palliative care, etc.
Patients should talk to their care provider, surgeon or the patient experience team to understand visitation in their individual situation. Learn more about visitor restrictions at www.beebehealthcare.org/recovery-safety.