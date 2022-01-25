The Women’s Choice Award for America’s Best Hospital is designed to provide women with information about the “best of the best,” so that educated and informed decisions can be made about which hospitals and healthcare providers are best suited to meet their needs.
Beebe Healthcare is the recipient of four 2022 Women’s Choice Awards:
- Best Hospital for Orthopaedics;
- Best Hospital for Cancer Care;
- Best Hospital for Comprehensive Breast Care; and
- Best Hospital for Minimally Invasive Surgery.
Women’s Choice Awards are presented following surveys with thousands of women, as well as research conducted in partnership with the Wharton School of Business. Recognizing that women have more choices today than ever before about their family’s healthcare, the program aims to provide comparative data to shape perceptions and guide important care decisions.
“We are incredibly proud to receive four Women’s Choice Awards, for clinical services that are needed and valued by so many people in the communities Beebe serves,” said Dr. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, CPHE, FACHE, president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare. “The awards are a true reflection of our commitment to continuously growing our programs and services, and assuring the highest quality, outcomes-best care is available right here in Sussex County.”