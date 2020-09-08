Beebe Healthcare announced this week that it has been designated an “LGBTQ Health Care Equality Leader” by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC).
The designation means Team Beebe has been deemed a leader in healthcare when it comes to providing inclusive and equitable care for LGBTQ patients and their families.
“I am proud to be part of an organization that is committed to providing inclusive care for our very diverse community here in Sussex County as I am passionate about health issues related to diversity and other social determinants of health outcomes,” said Dr. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, FACHE, president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare.
“It is Team Beebe’s mission to improve the health of everyone in Sussex County — those who live, work and visit here. We are fully committed to doing all I can to accomplish this mission and serve all equally, regardless of race, creed, religion, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status and age.”
The designation was awarded in the 13th edition of HRC’s Healthcare Equality Index (HEI) released on Aug. 31 and online at http://hrc.org/hei. A record 765 healthcare facilities actively participated in the HEI 2020 survey. Of those included in the HEI, 495 earned an “LGBTQ health care Equality Leader” designation.
HRC Foundation’s Healthcare Equality Index uses five criteria to score healthcare systems across the country. The honor means Beebe has LGBTQ-inclusive policies and procedures, including non-discrimination and staff training, patient services and support, employee benefits, community engagement, and is actively involved in the responsible citizenship of promoting LGBTQ equality and patient care.
Participating in the annual survey is intended to help Beebe learn best practices for LGBTQ equity and inclusion, while helping the community find LBGTQ-friendly healthcare services. It also evaluates equitable policies and benefits offered to team members.
Beebe also partners with community groups to ensure the organization reaches as many people as possible. Each year, Beebe works with CAMP Rehoboth for health screenings, health fairs, educational materials on how to talk with one’s provider, and a wide range of other health services.
“CAMP Rehoboth is incredibly proud of Beebe Healthcare for achieving ‘Leader Status’ in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Healthcare Equality Index. We want to recognize that it takes each and every one of us to contribute to the positive and supportive culture of care for our LGBTQ+ community members,” said Salvatore Seeley, director of CAMP Rehoboth’s Health & Wellness Programs.
“Beebe Healthcare has been a longtime supporter of our CAMP Rehoboth wellness programs and has greatly contributed to betterment of understanding of needs of the LGBTQ+ community in Sussex County.”
Added Tam, “We value the partnerships in the community that have helped us become a better healthcare organization. We will continue to listen and learn because I believe that there is always opportunity for improvement.”
For more information about Beebe Healthcare’s inclusive services and resources, visit https://www.beebehealthcare.org/LGBTQ-inclusive.