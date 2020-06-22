On Monday, June 15, Beebe Healthcare leaders held a beam topping-out celebration at the Specialty Surgical Hospital at the Rehoboth Health Campus to signify the progress of the project and the completion of the steel frame. Beebe team members signed the beam for the ceremony.
The project is expected to be complete by mid-to-late 2022 and is part of Beebe’s Next Generation of Care expansion.
The facility, located off of Route 24, will focus on innovations and enhancements for short-stay, planned surgical procedures. Procedures at the new surgical hospital will focus on orthopedics, general surgery, urology and gynecologic surgery. Surgeons will incorporate minimally-invasive, as well as robotically assisted, surgeries.