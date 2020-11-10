Beebe Healthcare has been named as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Pulmonary Care, according to new research released by Healthgrades, a resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems.
Every year, Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 32 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions using Medicare data, and outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery, using all-payer data provided by 16 states.
The hospitals that have achieved the Healthgrades America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Pulmonary Care have demonstrated exceptional quality of care, representatives said. From 2017-2019, patients treated at hospitals receiving the America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Pulmonary Care Award have, on average a 52.4 percent lower risk of dying than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award.
“Beebe’s Respiratory and Pulmonary teams are committed to providing quality care to our patients and their dedication to excellence made this designation possible,” said Dr. David A. Tam, MB, MBA, FACHE, president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare. “This year, we are especially proud of our Respiratory and Pulmonary teams as they have also faced the challenges of COVID-19.”
Beebe is especially dedicated to improving the health of patients with COPD, representatives said. After being diagnosed, patients are followed closely by patient care navigators for a 90-day period. The care navigators aim to make personal connections with the patients and address many of the non-typical needs that patients struggle with.
In addition, Beebe has developed a Mobile Integrated Health initiative pilot through the state for eligible COPD patients. Patients are visited by local EMS personnel on a weekly basis to touch base, assess the patient’s condition and provide support when needed. The program was recently one of the recipients of Beebe Healthcare’s Quality & Safety Awards for 2020.
Beebe has also established the Better Breather’s support group, which encourages the use of harmonicas to promote healthy air exchange.
In addition, Beebe has an American Association of Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Rehabilitation-accredited pulmonary rehab program dedicated to helping patients with chronic lung conditions to improve lung function, reduce symptoms and improve quality of life.
Beebe Healthcare was also recognized for a number of clinical achievements:
• Named among the Top 10 percent in the nation for joint replacement for four years in a row (2018-2021);
• Five-Star recipient for total knee replacement for 18 years in a row (2004-2021);
• Recipient of the Healthgrades Pulmonary Care Excellence Award for five years in a row (2017-2021);
• Five-Star recipient for small intestine surgeries for three years in a row (2019-2021);
• Five-Star recipient for treatment of GI bleed in 2021;
• Five-Star recipient for treatment of sepsis in 2021.
For its analysis, Healthgrades evaluated approximately 45 million Medicare inpatient records for nearly 4,500 short-term acute care hospitals nationwide to assess hospital performance in 32 common conditions and procedures, and evaluated outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery using all-payer data provided by 16 states.
Healthgrades recognizes a hospital’s quality achievements for cohort-specific performance, specialty area performance, and overall clinical quality. Individual procedure or condition cohorts are designated as 5-star (statistically significantly better than expected), 3-star (not statistically different from expected) and 1-star (statistically significantly worse than expected). The complete Healthgrades 2021 Report to the Nation and detailed study methodology, can be found at https://partners.healthgrades.com/healthgrades-quality-solutions/healthgrades-quality-awards/.
“Now more than ever, consumers understand the importance of hospital quality and starting to become more diligent when researching where they receive care,” said Dr. Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer for Healthgrades. “When selecting a hospital, consumers can feel confident in the America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Pulmonary Care for their commitment to quality care and exceptional outcomes.”