Beebe Healthcare was recently recognized with the 2020 “Most Wired” designation by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME).
The annual survey assesses how healthcare organizations apply core and advanced technologies into their clinical and business programs to improve health and care in their communities.
“Technology for healthcare and patient experience has always been a priority for Beebe, but we really have taken the next step during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mike Maksymow, vice president and chief information officer, Beebe Healthcare. “We developed our first app, the Beebe Healthcare COVID-19 Screening & Education Tool. We implemented a telemedicine platform so patients who choose to stay home can see their providers, as well as enhancing our telemonitoring system at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus while treating COVID-positive patients.”
Safe care, right at home
Beebe quickly put together a telemedicine platform in early April as the COVID-19 pandemic surged in Delaware and Sussex County. Beebe had been building the platform prior to the pandemic, but its leaders decided it needed to begin immediately. In its first week, more than 1,000 patients were seen from their homes.
“Patients having face-to-face time with their provider is a key component of clinical care, as well as mental wellbeing of a patient,” representatives said. “They will see the provider, be able to ask questions, and all perform any tasks with regular household items so the provider can create an assessment and plan — just like an in-office visit.”
Beebe also received nearly a $400,000 grant from the FCC to continue to continue expanding telehealth platforms.
Beebe’s first app
Recognizing the pandemic was here to stay, Beebe leadership developed a screening app and released it in July, knowing the importance that the community would need fast access to COVID-19 education, screening, and testing.
“At Beebe, we realize technology can play a vital role in healthcare,” said Dr. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, FACHE, president and CEO, Beebe Healthcare. “In addition to our commitment to bringing new providers, we are investing in technologies that will provide more access to healthcare services right here in Sussex County.”
For more information about the CHIME Digital Health Most Wired program, visit https://chimecentral.org/chime-most-wired-2/.