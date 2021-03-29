Beebe Healthcare has earned a Clean Facility Certificate from the Association for the Health Care Environment (AHE), a recognized authority in healthcare environmental services and professional membership group of the American Hospital Association.
AHE released the Pathways to Clean certificate program as a resource for members and the environmental services community at large in response to COVID-19.
Beebe completed the Pathways to Clean certificate program, which includes training and education content related to COVID-19, infection prevention strategies, cleaning, disinfection, sanitation, emerging pathogens, and preparedness for biological events.
The healthcare system has affirmed its commitment to hospital-grade clean, and assuring patients, staff and guests that their facility is hygienically clean and safe.
“Patients are already accustomed to the highest standard of safety and quality at all Beebe care sites,” said Dr. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, FACHE, president and CEO, Beebe Healthcare. “The pandemic created a need for an innovative expansion on those efforts, which is why patients experienced many safety measures in place.
“The best part about these efforts and this certificate is that Team Beebe — and its tremendous environmental services staff — is committed to ongoing training and education to continue on our Pathways to Clean and being the best possible community health system for Sussex County.”
Learn more at www.ahe.org/pathways-clean. For more information about Beebe Healthcare, visit beebehealthcare.org.