Despite increasing concern about monkeypox — and the nationwide number of diagnosed cases reaching 3,590, prompting the White House to name a monkeypox coordinator — a Beebe Healthcare doctor this week said the risk of contracting the disease is not high.
“Right now, there is a low risk of any person catching monkeypox virus. However, it is not impossible,” Dr. William Chasanov, board certified in internal medicine and infectious disease and director of clinical transformation at Beebe Healthcare, told the Coastal Point.
“It is primarily spread from direct contact with another person with monkeypox. Anyone who has concerns can reach out to their primary-care provider, but there is enough information from reputable sources online to understand the basic risks and what monkeypox looks like. Beebe Healthcare offers those resources at https://www.beebehealthcare.org/patients-visitors/public-health-information,” the doctor said.
As of July 29, there were four cases in Delaware, 114 in Maryland and 76 in Virginia, according to the CDC. The first human case ever was recorded in 1970.
The monkeypox virus can live for two weeks or so on bedding or towels, but Chasanov said that shouldn’t be of great concern in tourist areas, where visitors stay in hotels or condos.
“As long as facilities maintain normal standards of cleaning and taking proper precaution with workers, such as gloves, the risk remains low for spreading, as primary spread comes from direct contact,” Chasanov said.
A news release issued by the Delaware Division of Public Health stated that monkeypox, unlike COVID, presents symptoms including fever or a rash that make it easier to recognize, so treatment can begin quickly.
Symptoms include a new, unexplained rash that develops into hard, round, fluid- or pus-filled skin lesions; fever; swollen lymph nodes; muscle aches; and chills.
If symptoms develop, the Division of Public Health recommends contacting a doctor, self-isolating until scabs have fallen off lesions and a fresh layer of intact skin has formed, avoiding intimacy with others and making a list of intimate contacts during the past 21 days.
To prevent infection, avoid skin-to-skin contact with those who have a rash that looks like monkeypox and don’t touch an infected person’s rash or scabs. The rash looks like blisters or pimples that can be painful or itchy.
They also advised people not to have intimate contact with someone ill with monkeypox, don’t share eating utensils or cups, and don’t handle bedding, towels or clothing the infected person came in contact with.
Beebe Healthcare also issued information about the virus, stating that the rash initially consists of flat patches, then progresses to raised nodules and then to vesicles, with one to two days in each phase. The final stage of pus-filled blisters can last five to seven days. The rash heals by scabbing over.
People with monkeypox are infectious to others from the onset of fever until all lesions scab over.
For those who get infected, treatment is available.
The Department of Public Health reported that its office received what was described as a limited supply of the vaccine, which is given in two doses 28 days apart. Those who are at the highest risk of exposure include anyone who has been in contact with someone ill with the disease, those who know one of their sexual partners in the past two weeks was diagnosed with monkeypox and those who had multiple sexual partners in the past two weeks in an area with known monkeypox.
The Division of Public Health’s hotline number for those with concerns or questions about symptoms or exposure is 1-866-408-1899, or, see https://dhss.delaware.gov/dph/epi/emerginginfectiousdiseases.html.
Monkeypox is transmitted to humans through scratches or bites from infected animals, such as rodents or non-human primates, or from eating the meat of African wild animals, known as bushmeat.
The World Health Organization describes the virus as one primarily found in Central and West Africa, near tropical rainforests.
The first case of monkeypox in Delaware was announced on July 12. This week, the White House named a FEMA official as the national monkeypox coordinator and at least three states — California, Illinois and New York — declared states of emergency.
The Cleveland Clinic, on its website, emphasized that, although researchers are discovering that a majority of the cases this year have occurred in the United Kingdom and among men who have sex with men, “given the risk of stigma and worsening discrimination, it’s important to recognize that this is the first widespread outbreak of monkeypox mainly among this demographic and that anyone can get monkeypox.”
Agreeing, Chasanov told the Coastal Point, “This is a public health concern for all. Anyone is susceptible. The best protection is awareness and education. The best course for the community is to be aware of any possible symptoms and to seek guidance to avoid further spread,” he said.