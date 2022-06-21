The Roxana CHEER Center is inviting the public to a presentation by Beebe Healthcare on diabetes health at noon on Wednesday, June 29. Glucose, cholesterol and blood-pressure screenings will also be provided by Beebe Community Health nurses from noon to 2 p.m.
Mieshia Staples-Clark, DNP, is a board-certified family nurse practitioner who will be present on behalf of Beebe. Staples-Clark sees patients at Beebe Internal Medicine—Milton and at Beebe Primary Care==Milford. In addition to her training as a nurse practitioner, Staples-Clark is also a board-certified advanced diabetes manager and diabetes educator with more than five years of patient-care experience.
She received her practical nurse diploma from Southern Community College in Alabama, where she was also class valedictorian. She then received her associate’s degree in nursing from Georgia Perimeter College. She completed her master’s degree in nursing, with a specialty in family nurse practitioner, and completed her doctorate in nursing studies, both at Walden University. She is employed by Beebe Medical Group and is a member of Beebe Healthcare’s Medical Staff.
The Roxana CHEER Center located at 34314 Pyle Center Road, Frankford.