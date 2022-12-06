The 35th Annual Beebe Ball raised more than $185,000 for Beebe Healthcare’s Specialty Surgical Hospital located on the Rehoboth Health Campus. The ball was hosted by the Beebe Medical Foundation and held Nov. 12 at the Rehoboth Beach Country Club.
“A spectacular evening in support of Beebe Healthcare,” said Beebe Medical Foundation Executive Director of Development Kay Young. “We had a fun-filled live auction featuring travel, jewelry, concert tickets, a low-digit plate and much more. We are grateful for the wonderful donations and, of course, our spirited bidders.”
The evening featured décor by Styled, giving guests the feeling of an evening in the garden. Kristen & the Noise brought guests to their feet and to the dance floor, where they danced the night away. The live auction featured items such as a 4-digit black porcelain license plate, a seven-night cruise compliments of Accent on Travel, 10-nights in Hawaii compliments of Bill Schab, a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle compliments of Alex Pires and other items.
“The Club was transformed into an outdoor garden oasis for an evening in the garden,” said Amy Keller, event coordinator for the Beebe Medical Foundation. “We are grateful to the Rehoboth Beach Country Club, Styled, Mid-South Audio, Kristen & the Noise, Jay’s Valet Service, Scott Nathan Photography, Judy Rolfe Photography and Carolina Sugar Fair for making this a truly magical evening for our guests. We couldn’t ask for better community partners.”
The 36th Annual Beebe Ball will be held Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at the Rehoboth Beach Country Club.
“The Beebe Ball is definitely one of the biggest social events of the year, bringing together donors, doctors, nurses, medical staff to raise funds for our local healthcare system. It was an elegant night and was even more magical returning back to the Rehoboth Beach Country Club since the pandemic,” said Tom Protack, president of the Beebe Medical Foundation.
To learn more about ways to support and give, contact Beebe Medical Foundation at (302) 644-2900 or go online to www.beebemedicalfoundation.org.