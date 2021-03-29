Beebe Healthcare recently welcomed Dr. Maria Ionita, MD, board-certified neurologist, who will see patients at a new neurology practice in Lewes. Beebe Neurology is located at 33672 Bayview Medical Drive, Suite 1, Lewes.
Ionita is accepting new patients. Call (302) 645-3332 to schedule an appointment.
“Beebe is bringing advanced clinical practitioners our growing community needs,” said Dr. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, FACHE, president and CEO, Beebe Healthcare. “Attracting great physicians like Dr. Ionita, and adding expanded services in specialty care, are all ways we are providing the ‘Next Generation of Care’ for our community.”
Ionita works with a broad variety of patients — from those recovering from stroke to those who experience headaches/migraines, seizure, and more, including: stroke, headaches and migraines, multiple sclerosis (MS), neuropathy, Parkinson’s disease, seizures and epilepsy, and Alzheimer’s disease and memory loss.
Ionita is returning to the area after practicing in Baltimore at MEDSTAR Franklin Square Medical Center. She previously had a neurology practice as part of CN MRI, with locations in Milford, Millsboro and Lewes.
“It is a pleasure to welcome back Dr. Ionita to Sussex County and have her join Beebe Medical Group and open an additional practice, which will help serve out patients’ needs,” said Dr. Bobby Gulab, MD, senior vice president, chief medical officer, Beebe Medical Group.
Ionita received her medical degree from Carol Davila University of Medicine & Pharmacy in Bucharest, Romania. She started a family practice residency at Dr. V. Gomoiu Children’s Hospital and then neurology residency at Dr. D. Bagdasar Emergency Hospital, both in Bucharest, before she came to the United States.
She completed her preliminary internal medicine training at Jersey City Medical Center in New Jersey and went on to complete a neurology residency at Neuroscience Institute JFK in New Jersey.
“I am happy to be able to return to Lewes after years away from this community. I love being near the beach and helping our residents here,” said Ionita. “I look forward to getting to know the community again.”
