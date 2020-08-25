Dr. William Chasanov, DO, is board certified in internal medicine and infectious disease. He serves as the clinical transformation officer at Beebe Healthcare. He also sees patients in the hospital at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus and at Beebe Infectious Disease & Travel Medicine. He received his medical degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2007 and completed his internal medicine residency at Christiana Care Health System in 2010. He received an MBA from the University of Delaware in 2011, and completed an infectious disease fellowship at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, N.J., in 2015.