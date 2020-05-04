Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bayhealth had to suspend the tours of its Centers for Women & Infants and the classes they typically offer to expectant mothers. However, virtual tours are available and educational resources can be accessed through a free online tool.
People can take a virtual tour of the Center for Women & Infants on the Sussex Campus by going to https://omnisightinc.com//virtual-tours/bay-health/sussex-campus-women-infants-virtual-tour/.
Some key details about the facilities:
• Located on the third floor of Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus (https://www.bayhealth.org/bayhealth-hospital-sussex-campus), the Center for Women & Infants offers maternity care designed to provide women with an enriching birthing experience.
• Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus offers the convenience of giving birth and recovering in the same room. The center offers all-private patient rooms with sleeper sofas for guests, 52-inch televisions and other amenities. These are referred to as Labor, Delivery, Recovery & Postpartum (LDRP) rooms.
• There is also a separate Family Lounge and private space for lactation consultation.
• The Operating Room is located just below on the second floor, providing quick and easy access for patients who require a C-section.
For more information about the Center for Women & Infants, Sussex Campus, call (302) 430-5739.
Free online educational resources
Educational resources that will help guide women during their pregnancy and beyond, are available online via a password-protected website, MyYoMingo.com, or by downloading the free MyYoMingo app. The content, which includes pregnancy milestones, prenatal care information, and more, is also offered in several languages, and there’s even a read-to-me option. To learn more or to sign up, call Bayhealth’s Education department at (302) 744-7135.