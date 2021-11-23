Bayhealth announced this week that it has launched a clinical pastoral education program. Clinical pastoral education (CPE) is professional training for clergy and laypersons of all faiths and denominations. Bayhealth is the only health system in Kent and Sussex counties to offer a CPE program.
CPE teaches clergy and laypersons how to best serve as spiritual care providers not only to patients, families and staff in hospitals and other healthcare facilities, but to the military and others in the community — such as to those in places of worship, schools, prisones and homeless shelters. It also prepares chaplains for board certification.
Bayhealth’s CPE program takes place at its Kent and Sussex campuses in what is designed to be a safe and supportive learning environment. Bayhealth’s CPE students gain firsthand experience offering spiritual care to patients and their loved ones in a variety of specialties, including oncology, cardiology and pediatrics.
Bayhealth’s CPE program is approved by the Association for Clinical Pastoral Education Inc. (ACPE) to offer Level I and Level II CPE units. Bayhealth is currently accepting applications for its CPE program. Call Bayhealth’s Pastoral Care at (302) 430-5118 or visit Bayhealth.org/CPE to learn more and to apply.