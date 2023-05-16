Bayhealth recently held an informational session for residents of Baywood Greens in Long Neck. Bayhealth plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Jonathan Sarik, MD, gave a presentation on how reconstructive surgery changes patients’ lives. More than 50 guests were able to enjoy hors d’oeuvres and drinks while they learned more about Bayhealth.
Sarik performs a range of surgical techniques, including reconstructive microsurgery. The technique involves specialized operating microscopes and precision instruments to perform intricate, small-scale operations, most often used for transferring tissue to reconstruct parts of the body after cancer or trauma.
It was one of several recent informational events hosted by the Bayhealth Foundation, with more planned in the future to spotlight the health system’s service lines.
“We strive to make it as easy as possible to help people across Delaware learn about everything Bayhealth has to offer,” said Bayhealth Foundation President Lindsay Rhodenbaugh, DMin.