During the month of November, Atlantic General Hospital will be observing National Diabetes Awareness Month with a series of posts on the Atlantic General Hospital Facebook page. AGH providers from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30 will be presenting on a number of diabetes-related topics, including prevention, nutrition, weight-management, insulin, self-management, skin care, wound care and more.
According to the Centers for Prevention & Disease Control (CDC), more than 34 million people in the U.S. have diabetes. Over the last 20 years, diabetes among adults has doubled due to increased obesity rates as Americans have aged. More than 88 million adults (1 in 3 people) have prediabetes, and more than 84 percent of adults are unaware they even have it. Prediabetes can put a person at increased risk for developing Type 2 diabetes, heart disease and even stroke.
“The good news is a healthy lifestyle can help to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes,” said Donna Nordstrom, community health director at Atlantic General Hospital. “Our virtual diabetes education event is intended to empower and engage all community members through a series of health and wellness activities, while reducing risk for diabetes, and/or complications related to diabetes.”
Visit www.facebook.com/atlanticgeneralhospital to view the videos.
The event is free and does not require registration. For more information, call (410) 641-9268 or email gblake@atlanticgeneral.org.