Atlantic General Hospital is presenting its 4th Annual Autism Awareness Conference on Tuesday, Aug. 11, from 4 to 6 p.m. The conference will be held virtually this year. This event is free to the community; internet access is required to participate in the conference.
Guest speakers include:
• Katie Busacca, licensed and registered dietitian at Atlantic General and the John H. “Jack” Burbage Jr. Regional Cancer Care Center, who will be discussing “Autism and Nutrition Research: Fact or Fiction.”
• Maureen van Stone, Esq., director of the Maryland Center for Developmental Disabilities (MCDD) at Kennedy Krieger Institute, who will discuss “Special Education Law and the COVID-19 Pandemic.”
• Dr. Deepa Menon, assistant medical director at the Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD) at Kennedy Krieger Institute, who will discuss “Behavioral and Medical Challenges in Children with Special Healthcare Needs during COVID-19.”
Advance registration is required by Aug. 5. Call (410) 641-9268 or email gblake@atlanticgeneral.org to register.