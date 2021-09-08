On Aug. 31, Atlantic General Hospital celebrated the groundbreaking for the Gudelsky Family Medical Center, the latest project funded, in part, by the Campaign for the Future, which concluded in late 2019 with a goal-breaking gift of $4 million from the Gudelsky family.
The 53,000-square-foot facility, to be located on the southern end of Racetrack Road in Ocean Pines, Md., is designed to provide the Berlin, Md., area community and surrounding areas easier access to necessary medical services in a more cost-effective environment.
The Gudelsky Family Medical Center will include multiple services, including the first multispecialty outpatient surgery center in Worcester County, Md., an additional AGHRx RediScripts Pharmacy, laboratory and imaging services, a new Atlantic ImmediCare location and other specialty offices.
Attending the event were Atlantic General senior leadership and staff, local elected officials, Campaign for the Future donors, including the Gudelsky family, and the property developers. Those who helped bring the project to fruition were given the opportunity to break ground at the event, marking the beginning of construction.
The 18-month construction project is scheduled for completion in early 2023.
For more information about Atlantic General Hospital, visit www.atlanticgeneral.org.