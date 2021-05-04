Bobbi-Lynn Hensey, BSN, RN, CCRN, Beebe Stroke Coordinator. She completed her associate degree in nursing at Delaware Technical Community College in 2014 followed by her bachelor’s degree in Nursing at Western Governors University in 2020. She earned her Critical Care Registered Nurse (CCRN) certification in 2019. She is currently working towards her Stroke Certified Registered Nurse (SCRN) and Certified Neuroscience Registered Nurse (CNRN) certifications. She started with Beebe in 2017, working in the ICU. She then moved to Southwest Florida, where she worked on the Neurosurgical Intensive Care Unit at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers for 18 months before returning to the Early Nursing Intervention Team at Beebe in January 2020. She moved into the Stroke Coordinator position in October 2020.