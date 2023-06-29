Connor Drislane, PT, DPT, is the regional director of Aquacare’s Delaware offices and serves as the clinical director of Aquacare—Millville. He graduated in 2018 from Ithaca College, where he received his doctorate in physical therapy while minoring in psychology. While at Ithaca, he played on the Division III football team and worked as a personal trainer. Drislane has completed two of four parts on his way to obtaining a McKenzie certification, which emphasizes advanced treatment for the spine and extremities. He became a certified vestibular therapist in 2019, specializing in vestibular pathologies and concussion rehabilitation. He became a certified Titleist Performance Instructor in 2022, specializing in golf-specific injury assessment and rehabilitation. Drislane has a special interest in working in sports medicine and general orthopedics, in addition to his specializations. He strives to provide specialized, one-on-one care to his patients to return them to a pain-free and active lifestyle and to promote and optimize functional movement patterns in athletes in their specific sport.