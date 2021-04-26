Dr. Ramakrishna Tatineni, MD, is a board-certified general surgeon with Beebe General Surgery. He received an MBBS from Osmania Medical College in India, in 1990, and completed an internship at the Osmania General Hospital and its affiliated teaching hospitals, in Hyderabad, India. He completed a general surgery residency in 1995 at Gandhi Hospital in India, a general surgery residency in 1997 at Flushing Hospital Medical Center in New York, and a general surgery residency at Christiana Care Health System in 2002. For more information about Beebe Healthcare, visit beebehealthcare.org.