The Delaware Valley Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is offering a series of online education programs through April.
The first program is “Healthy Living for Your Brain & Body,” on Wednesday, Feb. 17, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “10 Warning Signs” will be offered on Wednesday, March 17, with “Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia” on Thursday, April 15, also from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Healthy Living for Your Brain & Body — “Science is able to provide insights into how to optimize our physical and cognitive health as we age. Learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement, and use incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging.”
• 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s — “Alzheimer’s and other dementias cause changes in memory, thinking and behavior that interfere with daily life. Join us to learn about 10 common warning signs and what to watch for in yourself and others. The program covers typical age-related changes, common warning signs of Alzheimer’s, how to approach someone about memory concerns, early detection, the benefits of a diagnosis and the diagnostic process, and Alzheimer’s Association resources.”
• Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia — “Alzheimer’s is not normal aging. It’s a disease of the brain that causes problems with memory, thinking and behavior. Join us to learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s, the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, Alzheimer’s disease stages and risk factors, current research and treatments available to address some symptoms, and Alzheimer’s Association resources.”
Registration is required. To register, visit alz.org/crf or call the Alzheimer's Association 24/7 Helpline at 1-800-272-3900. For information about other Alzheimer's Association Delaware Valley Chapter programs and services, visit alz.org/delval.