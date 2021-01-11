This month, Atlantic General Hospital will be holding their first-ever Strong Bones Virtual Workshop on Facebook. The week-long osteoporosis education event on Facebook will take place Jan. 18-22.
Included in the workshop will be a series of educational posts on the Atlantic General Hospital Facebook page, including video presentations from their health experts on a number of osteoporosis-related topics, including risks, screening, nutrition, treatments and more.
According to the National Osteoporosis Foundation (NOF), an estimated 10 million Americans have osteoporosis, and about 80 percent of those are women. The NOF also reports that approximately 1 in 2 women older than 50 will break a bone due to osteoporosis. The Centers for Prevention & Disease Control (CDC) describes osteoporosis as a disease with “costly, painful and sometimes deadly consequences.”
The event is free and does not require registration. It will be available online at https://www.facebook.com/AtlanticGeneralHospital/. For more information, contact Genie Blake at (410) 641-9268 or gblake@atlanticgeneral.org.