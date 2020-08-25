Atlantic General Hospital, in partnership with Susan G. Komen Maryland, Sussex & Kent Counties in Delaware, will be offering a free virtual breast health event on Sept. 10 on the Zoom platform. The two-hour “Hope in Bloom” event will address early detection, treatment and survivorship with area experts.
Dr. Manoj Jain, M.D., radiation oncologist from Atlantic General Hospital’s Burbage Regional Cancer Care Center, will be presenting on the latest in breast cancer treatment. The keynote speaker will be Dawn Denton, R.N., who will share her experience of hope, health and survivorship. Also speaking will be Katie Busacca, licensed and registered dietitian at Atlantic General and the Regional Cancer Care Center, who will discuss breast health and nutrition.
Advance registration is required by Sept. 9. Call (410) 641-9268 or email gblake@atlanticgeneral.org to register.
The “Hope in Bloom” breast health event is free of charge. Internet access is required.