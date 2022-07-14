In my previous article in the Coastal Point, we learned about superfoods and how they represent uber-healthy, natural, whole foods that are packed with goodness to support our healthy best. Dark leafy greens, of course, are one of the high-caliber superfoods that can be understood as an army of soldiers for our bodies.
Dark leafy greens can be seen as high-quality fuel for our bloodstream that support us from the inside out, with a long list of healthful benefits from the power-packed vitamins, minerals and nutrients. Here are some examples of these powerhouse greens: spinach, kale, collards, dandelion greens, Swiss chard, mustard greens, arugula, turnip greens and bok choy.
Many people cringe at the thought of eating greens, because all we can envision is a daunting, boring salad that tastes horrible, or a slimy pile of overcooked greens on our plate, with, perhaps an old reference of mother commanding that we cannot leave the dinner table until we “eat our greens.”
If you resonate with these examples and perhaps feel stigmatized by the mere thought of anything dark green and leafy, never fear! There is a secret to getting in your dark, leafy greens in a powerful and rather clever way, on your terms, that does not leave you gagging in disgust. So, before you trash this article in hopeless rebellion and bolt to the Krispy Kremes at the local convenience store, read on!
Create your very own superfood “greenie” drink! Yes, drink those bad boys right into your bloodstream and begin gathering weapons for arming yourself against disease.
You’ll need a power blender, like a Nutri Bullet, Ninja or Vita Mix. A regular kitchen blender will not have enough power to really liquify fibrous greens.
Start with a base of your choice of one or two greens, such as spinach and kale. Add a few handfuls to the blender. Then add some vegetables, such as celery and cucumber slices.
Here is where it gets interesting: You can then add some fruit, such as berries, a few apple slices or part of a banana. How about frozen mango or strawberries? The addition of a bit of fruit will magically minimize the dark-green taste of the greens and transform your drink into a refreshingly light, slightly sweet beverage that tastes good to you.
Fill the blender with your greens and choice of fruit, then add water add ice and whirl until liquified. A power-blender is key here, to avoid bits and particles. The consistency should be a thin liquid. The benefit of making a green drink like this, as opposed to juicing, is that we reap the benefits of the fiber.
Pour into individual shaker bottles and place in fridge so that you can shake and drink anytime. I personally make a big batch on Sundays that will last me at least five days.
Drink your superfood greenie as a meal or snack, and supplement with a protein or healthy fat, such as a handful of nuts. You could even add a scoop of protein powder or almond milk to your blender for added nutritional benefits.
The point is: make it yours. When you like the taste and feel successful, you have a winner and a strategy for leveling up your health on your terms, and getting in those dark, leafy, superfood greens. Aim to drink one cup or more per day and begin to notice how you feel after consistently drinking your greens on a daily basis. Move over, Popeye! Forget slimy canned spinach, when we can create refreshing green drinks with wholesome ingredients that actually taste amazing to us!