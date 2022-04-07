The quest for losing unwanted pounds can feel like an ongoing, nagging problem that represents a rollercoaster of losing and regaining weight. Thanks to toxic diet culture, we trade in our common sense for a desperate program to fix us from the inside out.
Many of us can relate to the euphoric feeling of finding a new fad program and believing that this diet will finally deliver results that we can keep. We are really not sure how we will keep the results, we are just going to push through the rules of the program, lose the weight and figure out to keep it off later.
The problem with most weight-loss dieting programs is that they sell us at our weakest moment on a future dream of a better body and a better life. We buy the special foods, supplements, powders, gimmicks, trackers, books and whatever else is offered, we work the program in a disembodied state of fight, and we may or may not achieve weight loss results. Either way, when we decide to go off the particular diet, we can experience a rebellious celebration with forbidden foods and go back to our old eating habits, with the weight rushing back onto our bodies with an army of additional, unwanted pounds.
Diets and the act of dieting are not sustainable. With this understanding, one can then feel stuck, wondering what is the right way to lose unwanted pounds and improve overall health?
Never fear! There is a secret, invisible tool for sustainable weight loss that is free to all of us and cannot be purchased with a credit card on Amazon. This tool is called our mindset.
Ultimately, we all know that eating healthy, unprocessed, natural foods and adopting a consistent exercise program to complement our nutrition is key. Where diets fail us is that they do not teach us how to think, feel and act in accordance with our inner guiding spirit, which knows what is best for us. It is much easier to ignore our inner wisdom and go for the quick fix diet rules so that we do not have to go inward and tap into our own truths.
When we turn inward and discover how to be mindfully present with our thoughts, feelings and emotions, we can discover how to meet our real needs and satisfy our true appetite. When we adopt an attitude of curiosity as to how we can eat to take best care of ourselves, we give ourselves space to notice what happens and how we feel when we, for example, choose an apple over a candy bar at 3 p.m., or when we choose a grilled entrée instead of a fried entrée at a fancy restaurant.
With consistency and intentional mindfulness, we can begin to reprogram our relationship with ourselves, as well as our relationship with food. We can learn the power of self-awareness when making food choices one day at a time. We can learn to harness, in the moment, self-soothing skills when faced with weak moments in our day and old junk foods are calling out to us for impulsive indulging.
All in all, dieting for weight loss prompts us to check out of our own common sense. Repeated attempts are draining and rob us of our self-trust that we can ultimately eat to nourish ourselves well. By adopting a one-day-at-a-time mindful approach to be present with ourselves, we can begin to hear and feel the calling of our inner wisdom that knows what we need for true nourishment.
No rules, no programming, no micromanaging or counting. By quieting the noise of the profit driven dieting culture and, instead, elevating our mindset, we can begin to discover how, ultimately, to take the very best overall care of ourselves, one nourishing meal and snack at a time. When we learn to think, feel and act in accordance with our common sense, we give ourselves space to relax within, reclaim our self-trust with food choices and allow those stubborn, unwanted pounds to melt away and stay away.