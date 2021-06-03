The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over, but as more and more people are vaccinated, we are seeing everyday life returning to near normalcy. After a tough year, we’re more than ready to try and move on. But one thing I am hearing from a lot of people about is how much they want to lose those pandemic pounds and get healthier.
Many of you who have reached out to me are frustrated. Some of you are challenged by busy schedules and taking care of family, and there is just no time to get to the gym on a regular basis. Others say they are concerned about the cost of exercise equipment, even if they wanted to change it up at home.
The good news is, whether it’s time constraints or financial restraints, there’s a simple answer: One of the best ways to get fit and lose those extra pounds has no price tag, and it’s available based on your schedule, at any time of day. And beyond what we typically think of as health benefits, it also can give you the ability to live safely, comfortably and independently.
Have you figured it out? It’s walking. This seemingly simple exercise delivers all kinds of benefits, and if you stick with it, you are going to be amazed by what happens. That’s why we’re going to take a look at how you or someone you care about could feel a whole lot better by walking.
Make a promise to yourself to take time every single day. Consistency is key. Starting off with even just 10 minutes a day of brisk walking will get you going. Your goal is to work up to a good 30 minutes a day of a brisk-paced walk. Brisk. Not jogging, not running. Walking.
And you don’t have to do it in one stretch. You can break up that 30 minutes into a few walks a day. If you’re pressed for time or you think it will work better for you, breaking it up into more than one session works, and the results don’t change.
What does change is you. It can literally change your life.
Let’s face it: A whole lot of us have been doing a whole lot of sitting. Did you know sitting for long periods of time can be as bad for you as smoking? It’s true, and it’s serious. Health professionals warn that the harm done can be serious.
Let’s look at the positives: Start with one big benefit that’s pretty. Walking can help you knock off those unwanted pounds. Whether you have a few pounds to lose or you are seriously overweight, you will see benefits from walking. Despite its simplicity, it’s a powerful weight-loss weapon.
Here’s what might surprise you: That brisk 30-minute walk can even help you get rid of belly fat. And if you’ve tried losing that belly fat before, you know it can be a real challenge. The reality is that the older we get, the harder it can be to lose that belly fat. Walking at a brisk pace causes the body to draw on that stored fat and burn it for energy.
Before we move on, I want you to think about this: First, you don’t go from 0 to 100. You start off at the pace that works for you, and you build your stamina.
What matters is that you get going, because weight loss has a bigger impact than some of you may realize. Did you know it plays a role in your vulnerability to diabetes? Weight is seen as a contributing factor in many people who develop Type 2 diabetes. An earlier study by the New England Journal of Medicine followed a few thousand people who were overweight. That study showed that adding just 2.5 hours of walking per week while adopting a healthier diet resulted in a huge reduction in risk of developing diabetes.
And that’s not just for younger people. For those of us older than 60, the combination resulted in a 71 percent reduction in the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. Now, add to that a CARDIA study of middle-aged folks that showed the same kind of results, demonstrating, once again, that walking can play a significant role in keeping Type 2 diabetes at bay. The data from that study of 1,923 participants showed 1,000 additional steps per day lowered the risk.
It doesn’t stop there. Studies show that walking has a positive impact in lowering the risk of high blood pressure. Because it reduces the stiffness of blood vessels, it means your blood flows more easily. More studies prove the point I’m trying to make here. The data from a number of studies have proven that walking 30 minutes per day, five times a week, can reduce those numbers by as much as 10 points. And, by the way, it also sharply reduces the risk of stroke.
What I want to get across here is that there is a pile of studies from prestigious institutions and physicians across the country that all have the same bottom line, and that bottom line is darned impressive.
What about if you have problems with arthritis? There are 171 different types of arthritis, with the most common being osteoarthritis (OA). Increasing the strength in your joints, bones and muscles is a very likely outcome from walking. I know I’ve told you before that the best way to look at it is considering walking a natural lube-job for your muscles, and it helps strengthen muscles that support your joints, so your joints benefit, too.
Here’s some study data that should make you think. It’s from a group of researchers at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine, led by preventive medicine professor Dorothy Dunlop. The study found that less than 10 minutes a day of brisk walking can help prevent a variety of disabilities in people with arthritis, including those people suffering from arthritis pain in hips, knees, ankles and feet.
Doesn’t that seem like a pretty good tradeoff? Less than 10 minutes a day to not only tackle the pain but make a difference in preventing disability? Obviously, 30 minutes a day is best, but as you’re working up to it, this study shows just what can happen. Come on, folks!
I’ve referenced it before, but walking can also make a big difference in preventing heart disease. It helps stop the build-up that can clog your blood pathways, and while I won’t pull out another study, the benefits to your heart should be obvious to you.
Walking can also play a big role for some people with cancer. For those with breast cancer, uterine cancer, colon cancer or prostate cancer, the results of many studies show what is possible. Walking can help reduce the risk associated with a variety of cancers and has shown that, for some people, it can reduce the risk of their cancer advancing.
Whether we’re talking about reducing the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, helping with joint replacement, or mental health benefits from walking because it can positively impact feelings of anxiety and depression, the bottom line is still the same: You’ve got an awful lot to gain for a small investment.
I want you to get started, but start with the most important first step. You know how I feel about this, and there’s an important reason why: You should never start a new exercise program without getting the go-ahead from your doctor.
Go to your appointment ready to discuss your current medications and any other supplements or products you are taking, such as vitamins. Write them all down, including the dosage you take. Make sure you tell your medical professional about any changes in your health. If you’re recovering from a recent surgery, an accident, a fall, problems with pain or if you haven’t been active for a while, put it all out there so your medical professional knows exactly what’s going on.
There’s a very good likelihood that your doctor may refer you for physical therapy. For a number of people with a variety of situations, physical therapy can, many times, help you move toward your goals with a customized treatment program. The idea is to address your specific issues and help you build the stamina you need to work up to walking 30 minutes a day.
Your physical therapist can also create a phased program to help you get under way, with the professional guidance to give you the best possible outcomes. Some physical therapists offer programs like we do at Tidewater, where you can participate in a small group with supervision and personal attention. It gives you the social interaction that can add support and fun.
Look — I know it can be hard to break old habits. I get that it can be tough to get motivated, but here’s the deal: You have the chance to make a choice to live your best life. I want your days to be filled with possibilities. I want to see every single one of you getting up and feeling better. It takes investing just a little time every day.
So, hear me out: I’m not giving up on you, and I am going to keep encouraging you, urging you and, heck, even pushing you, because quality of life is what it’s all about.