Research shows that the top two New Year’s resolutions are to exercise more and lose weight. This would make sense, as many people end the holiday season feeling the physical ramifications of decadent overindulging. These feelings fuel an impulsive desire to undo the negative side effects, and embark on a mission to get healthy or somehow “fix ourselves” by exercising and losing weight in January.
So begins the influx of gym memberships, and the $60 billion diet industry gets a robust boost with desperate, well-intended people handing over their money for the promise of a better body and better life with an exercise regimen and a restrictive meal plan that can emulate a jail sentence on an emotional basis.
We go to war with ourselves and the weapons become painful exercise and boring “healthy food” according to our diet program of choice. We adopt a fighting mentality to fix ourselves as quickly as possible with someone else’s rules and guidelines. This battleground is difficult to endure for most people even for the short term, as research shows that there is a 95 percent failure rate with dieting.
Along with the rules and restrictions of our diet of choice, whether it is a popular new plan or our own restrictive protocol, we compound the pressure by giving our power to the scale as a measure of our success and believe that we must suffer through our exercise and restrictive food regimen to achieve any results.
If the scale goes down, we celebrate, if it stays put or increases by a pound or two, we feel defeated, deflated and even rebellious. This is dangerous territory and promotes a win-or-fail mentality, ignoring any positive actions that we have courageously started toward improving our health.
We have been conditioned by this antiquated association of how to measure weight-loss success and overall health. Add the hype and all of the confusing “how to eat” diet programs, and we find ourselves on shaky grounds for overwhelm, giving up and bingeing on those foods we labeled as bad, or forbidden, in a rebellious manner that leaves us defeated and hopeless.
The question is: Do diets work? Well, yes and no.
Most diet plans, when followed precisely, for most people will result in shedding of pounds and the allure of success. However, where diets really do not work is this: the pathway to shedding such pounds is typically unsustainable and the return to old habits with food land us back at square one. When this happens, we find ourselves with pounds regained plus more, and a confused metabolism that has slowed down and deregulated.
In essence, it is safe to say that in the grand scheme of things, diets do not promote weight loss, but weight re-gain.
OK — so what is the solution, then? How do we get rid of unwanted pounds, keep our results, eat that way in peace and get on with our healthy selves without obsessing over every bite of food that goes in our mouth?
It is actually quite simple. It is do not diet. Instead, choose whole, unprocessed foods from nature in that beautiful perimeter of the grocery store or farm market. It is saying no to processed foods that come in packages and wrappers (yes, this includes all of those healthy “bars” that are candy bars in disguise).
We have all heard the hype of plant based foods, right? This does not mean surviving like herbivorous dinosaurs and feasting on spinach and lettuce for the rest of our lives. This could mean something as simple as making the decision to consume more vegetables and fruits; to take notice of your food choices and do they “love you back”?
This means being aware of how whole foods make you feel inside when you eat them. Notice your energy, your sleep patterns when, for example, you keep refined sugars and flours out of your system and put in some high-quality fuel to run your machine? It really can be that simple.
How would you feel if you traded in the sugary drinks and/or the diet sodas for good old-fashioned water?
Let us take a moment to consider taking a deep breath and relaxing into some good old-fashioned common sense. Eat clean, whole foods this year, in common-sense portions, without a dieting mentality. Eat to satisfy your natural appetite with slow, methodical enjoyment and savor these beautiful foods.
Eat the ones you like and those which ones bring you pleasure. Then commit to those foods as your regular intake. Save treats and splurges for occasional indulgences. In this way, we find peace and balance with food. We eliminate the battleground because this is doable and sustainable. Focus on the benefits of feeding yourself well.
And as for exercise? Move your body most days of the week for 30 minutes. Current CDC guidelines are to aim for 150 minutes per week. Do what interests you. Go for a walk, join an exercise class with a friend, hire a personal trainer who can meet you where you are and design an appropriate exercise plan that suits your current needs. No fight, no battle with self. Just sustainable habits on your precious terms that work for you.
And when we consistently choose unprocessed, whole foods, move our bodies and become aware of how we feel, something within us begins to shift. Something is different. We begin to take back our self-trust and believe that we are on our own inspiring pathway of taking best, loving care of ourselves on our own precious terms that make sense for us and are sustainable.
In this way, we grow in clarity that we do not need diets at all. We are tapping into our own inner power to discover that we really do know how to eat and live for vitality. We can finally trust ourselves with food and our ability to stay dedicated to this abundant way of living.
There is another interesting side benefit to notice. When we adopt a patient, one-day-at-a-time approach to our new healthy self-care promises to ourselves, a funny thing happens: The scale just might begin to shift toward a number that is representative of our best, healthy, vibrant self. In this diet-free manner, weight loss and improved health becomes sustainable.