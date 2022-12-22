The weather outside Dickens Parlor Theatre was, well, frightful, on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 15. So frightful, in fact, that a Harry Potter fan might wonder if a potion was available as an antidote.
It seemed almost as if someone had cast a spell over the theater that night — perhaps with help from Weasley’s Wet Weather?
Inside the theater, however, all was warm and cozy… magical.
Thanks to creative minds at both Dickens and Good Earth Market, the theater’s main hall was transformed into a Potteresque dining hall, complete with floating candles, a traveling broom and all sorts of Potter décor.
The occasion was the first Harry Potter Christmas event. Originally planned to be held at Good Earth, next door, it so quickly sold out and grew that Good Earth owner Susan Ryan reached out to her good friend Dickens owner Rich Bloch, and the location moved to the theater.
With its Dickensian décor already in place — rich wood tones and chandeliers abound — on the night of the Harry Potter event, the room seemed alive with the aura of old England. Guests, dressed to the nines in attire nodding to one of the four Potter “houses,” added to the effect.
During the evening, a Bethany Beach Books-sponsored Harry Potter Trivia contest had diners scratching their heads, hoping to win a prize for the most correct answers. Bloch, an actual stage magician, entertained the guests with some of his best sleight-of-hand. Next door in the theater, guests could sit and watch a bit of a Harry Potter film if they desired.
The main event, however, was the food — from main dishes to desserts, all nodded to the Harry Potter theme. Good Earth chef Carlos Herrera said he used Harry Potter as inspiration “and dressed it up a bit, made it our style.” For example, he said “Hagrid’s meatloaf” was Good Earth’s recipe with a little twist. The same for the meatballs, which, he said, involved his own recipe “and we added a little bit of love.”
Drumsticks and chicken wings, Ryan said, were inspired by the Hogwarts cafeteria in the books. French onion soup took its inspiration from Potter character Mrs. Weasley.
Gelatin desserts added splashes of the colors of the four houses in the Potter books, Herrera said.
“These guys bring magic to everything,” Ryan said as the diners devoured dessert delicacies mid-evening.
Herrera and his brother, Luis, the chef for Dickens, have collaborated before on special meals, Ryan said, such as a Star Wars themed repast.
“These guys are always game for anything,” she said.
As a dessert cart rolled out with sweets including chocolate frogs — a favorite “wizarding” sweet from the books — Potter-loving children and their equally fascinated adult chaperones ogled the goodies with great interest. Meanwhile, a broom — inspired by the sport of Quidditch, which is central to Potter books and a popular pastime for Potter fans worldwide — swept its way, controlled remotely, through the room filled with literature-loving Potterheads.
The weather outside might have been nasty, but inside the theater that night, magic, meals and memories were made.