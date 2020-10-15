If you’ve been out for a drive recently, you may have wondered what that white shrub is blooming along the roadsides. It’s groundsel bush, a.k.a. saltbush, or Baccharis halimifolia. This member of the aster family is one of the latest bushes to bloom here and is loved by all the pollinators looking for food this time of year.
Groundsel bush needs full sun, but it’s not that particular about soil. In fact, it will grow in sand, as we can tell by seeing it in the dunes. But, it can take moisture, and you’ll see it growing on the edges of salt and brackish marshes. It is a halophyte, meaning it can grow in salt water, and laughs at salt spray. It is slowly spreading inland along roadsides, since it can outcompete other plants where there is road salt.
It can get anywhere from 6 feet to 15 feet tall and wide, as a large, open bush or a small tree, and it can do so pretty quickly. It is evergreen, with small greenish-gray leaves. This is a tough and versatile bush. Interestingly, it is considered an invasive plant in areas in Australia and Europe.
For most of the year, groundsel is attractive, but not overwhelming. But, like the beautybush we wrote about last week, in fall it is spectacular. It is a dioecious shrub, meaning that it has separate male and female plants (like hollies). The male flowers are small and light yellow — full of nectar for pollinators, who love it.
But it’s the flowers on the female plants that are so striking. The flowers are small, and what is showy is actually the silvery white feathery structures, very like the feathers on dandelions, which are spread by wind. And these do shine in the landscape!
Since it blooms on new wood (the growth it put on that year), you can prune it in late winter if it’s getting too big for you.
If you live near the beach, or your yard floods occasionally — particularly with salt water (more and more of us!) — this is a great plant for you. Use it as a hedge, train it to be a small tree by limbing it up, put it near a rain garden or retention pond — this is a beautiful and useful plant.