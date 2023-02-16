While Americans took note of Groundhog Day and the machinations of a large rodent as a weather prognosticator, Feb. 2 around the globe is World Wetlands Day. However, much like the groundhog, it’s hard to predict how wetlands in the local area will recover from pollution and stormwater impacts.
“These wetlands are a beautiful, mysterious and functional space — a food source for so many of the creatures we cherish,” said Christophe Tulou, executive director for the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays (CIB). “They are big sponges and can absorb some of the damage from the nor’easters and storm events. But these wetlands also need protecting by us.”
“We are losing our shorelines from sea-level rise and the erosive force of storm surge,” said the marine biologist and attorney Tulou, who joined the CIB in January.
Calling the Inland Bays “a valuable food source for animals we treasure,” he remains concerned about nutrient run-off and algae blooms, which create hypoxia and fish kills. The Center for the Inland Bays will release its 2021 State of the Bays report on March 27 at a special event to be held in Rehoboth Beach. The report is authored by the Center’s Science Team and is produced every five years.
The Inland Bays are part of the National Estuary Program.
“This is our 30th anniversary,” said Tulou, “so we have been at it for a long time. The Center is gathering knowledge and learning where we are most vulnerable as the lowest-lying state in our country.”
The CIB also promotes living shorelines and other green infrastructure to provide more habitat for creatures.
“A living shoreline would include a mix of shells and rock to break the energy of the waves and provide more buffer against the damage they do,” said Tulou. “We are the first line of defense.”
Tulou is highly cognizant of the fact that residents and tourists care about the osprey, the bald eagle, the horseshoe crab and migratory shorebirds that use the inland bays for a nesting space.
“People want to know: ‘How is the horseshoe crab doing?’ ‘How is the red knot doing?’ ‘How can we protect the diamondback terrapins?’”
He noted that both Center scientists and citizen scientists are out in the field observing, collecting data and reporting on conditions.
Local residents can also take action and learn about how to protect the inland bays, which comprise 32 square miles of march and wetlands space, and are refreshed by tidal flushing.
“The three inland bays depend on the ability of the land around them to absorb water and pollution,” said Tulou. “They depend on undeveloped lands around the little creeks,” such as Whites Creek, “and the ditches system here to absorb water and nutrients and allow the natural flow of this unique system. We need to be careful and provide buffers to allow the bays to do their job.”
“The flow of extra nutrients into the water makes more algae grow, and then die, robbing the fish of oxygen with the hypoxia that occurs,” said Tulou. He added that the inland bays and their associated wetlands are a unique and invaluable ecosystem.
U.S. Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.), chairman of the Senate Environment & Public Works committee (for whom Tulou worked a majority of his career), had high praise for the choice of Tulou to lead the local estuary program.
“We made a very smart choice in picking Christophe,” said Carper at a recent water resource roundtable held at the Center.