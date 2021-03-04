Pass through the forest, quietly alive with rustling leaves and animals, until the trees open into a small clearing. But pause a moment before you’re lured to the bayfront beach at James Farm Ecological Preserve. Look to the right, where a carved wooden sign has stood for decades: “In memory of Wilma Rudolph Tucker: A damn good dog.”
The original Wilma was a cairn terrier who died in 1990.
“She loved that beach back there, digging for crabs, swimming in the water — she was a swimmer. She was a fun dog,” said her owner, Diane Turner.
Turner has a unique relationship with the James Farm, which is basically the back yard to her own property, Hi Point Farm, down on Cedar Neck in Ocean View.
When Mary Lighthipe, one of the last James family descendants, donated the 150-acre property to Sussex County in the 1990s, in memory of her son, Harold, who had died in an automobile accident, she also granted his girlfriend, Turner, lifetime rights to her own 7-acre plot.
Although it stands chest-high, Wilma’s smooth driftwood memorial almost blends into the landscape at the preserve’s Pasture Point Cove, as befits such a natural place.
“We did it ourselves. It was just a piece of driftwood that we found” and laid over Wilma’s grave. “So it’s funny that it’s still there.”
Turner said she’s lived on the farm for about 35 years, “so when Wilma was alive, that property wasn’t yet in the hands of the County.”
With the farm being opened to the public, Turner ensured that the driftwood marker would stay in place by attaching it to slim wooden beams. Wilma isn’t the only creature who now rests under the James Farm — after all, it was a working farm for many years.
The pup was named for a black American track star. (Wilma Rudolph overcame childhood walking impediments to become the first American woman to win three track-and-field gold medals in a single Olympics, besides setting several sprinting records.)
“She was cool little dog, man,” Turner said.
The people and the pups of James Farm
In 1998, County officials asked the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays (CIB) to manage the property that borders Indian River Bay.
“By all accounts, it was a damn good dog,” agreed Program Manager Bob Collins, who oversees the preserve for the CIB. “But you know the sign has been there forever … and we always left it there. The James Farm people love it, and one of the reasons they love it is because they bring their dogs there.”
Now, Wilma’s simple wooden sign stands as a memorial for everyone who’s ever loved and lost a pet. Even Collins feels sentimental about it — he said goodbye to his own collie, Oban, this winter. The sign was recently refurbished, cleaned and re-stained by CIB volunteer Jerry Daugherty, so it will stand even longer among the trees.
The beautiful James Farm is a beloved site for walkers — especially since leashed dogs are allowed year-round in field and forest.
“This place is awesome, and the fact that the family donated it — that’s so cool, because it can never be developed, and I appreciate that,” said visitor Shawn Harrington of Ocean View, who enjoyed a quiet winter day on the beach with his 3-year-old Lab-hound, Beauregard, a.k.a. “Beau.”
Indeed, Mary Lighthipe donated the property with the condition that it be used for environmental education and recreational activities. Since then, the CIB has created an ecological preserve with several miles of trails, three observation platforms, a boardwalk beach crossing, a rugged amphitheater, informational kiosk and more.
So allowing dogs in the park is all about respect.
“It’s [not] a dog park, but dogs are allowed, and like any resource, if there’s a lot of people there, the resource can be abused,” Collins said. “We want people to go there, bring their dog and enjoy the place. They just have to have respect the other Preserve uses and the other dogs.”
Collins recalled that, around 2009, “There was an article in a local paper saying, like, ‘Dogs’ future at James Farm questioned.’ There had been some incidents out there, user conflicts, messes not cleaned up.”
Dog owners came together to do a better job of coexisting.
“Most people are very respectful, and [during COVID times, when] outdoor places are being taxed and used heavily, I think we found this year that people have been very respectful down there.”
James Farm Ecological Preserve is located at 30048 Cedar Neck Road, Ocean View. It is free and open to the public 365 days a year, from sunrise to sundown. Visitors are asked to carry out their trash. Pets are invited but should be leashed so that wildlife is not disturbed.
For more information, call (302) 226-8105, email jamesfarm@inlandbays.org or visit inlandbays.org.
People can also chip in with volunteer work. Check the CIB website and social media for volunteer opportunities this spring. Pre-COVID, the preserve benefitted from up to 1,000 hours of volunteer service per year.
“Volunteers are the lifeblood of the Center,” said Collins, who assisted in his first CIB tree planting in 1998.
Master Plan renovation has begun
James Farm was already an ever-increasingly popular site, with a gentle bayside beach and miles of forested trails. The public’s desire to get outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed visitation up another 28 percent in 2020.
James Farm also plays strongly into the CIB’s assignment to preserve, protect and restore the local bays. At the preserve, they conduct science experiments and monitor bay health; host thousands of area schoolchildren for regular field trips; host springtime festivals and native plant sales; and more.
With that in mind, the CIB has created a Master Plan of upgrades for James Farm to handle the increased visitors. It will add some comfort and durability for visitors in science and leisure.
Phase 1 began around Thanksgiving 2018 with a new entrance sign and driveway; expanded parking and school bus drop-off for the many student field trips; a special-events lawn; and better trailheads into the wilderness. Phase 1 is now complete, and Phase 2 design and permitting have begun, with an overall project completion date in the summer of 2022.
Phase 2 will include a new three-season education building to enhance visitors’ learning experience and offer shelter from the elements (students might enjoy catching minnows, but the waterfront winds have numbed many fingers); permanent and ADA-compliant restrooms; trail realignments and renovation of failing boardwalks; new educational signs about the ecosystem; new maintenance facilities for storage and workshop space; and more.
Fundraising is under way right now. The Lessons in Nature capital campaign will debut this spring, and the CIB has recently won grants of $220,000 from DNREC’s Outdoor Recreation, Parks & Trails Program; the Crystal Trust; and the Starrett Foundation. Sussex County has also committed $300,000.
“We envision a regionally important outdoor education site that has facilities that match the beauty of the Preserve’s diverse ecosystems,” stated CIB Executive Director Chris Bason. “The Master Plan will protect this one-of-a-kind amenity while greatly increasing our capacity to educate a growing number of visitors about the Inland Bays.
“Safe, immersive experiences in nature and quality environmental education are essential to realizing a new generation of residents dedicated to caring for these incredible ecological and economic assets.”
But there are still concerns. Next door, Turner has issues with the project’s scope.
“When Mary donated this, she donated it basically to the citizens of Sussex County. … They should not be putting the bathrooms down there, the buildings,” said Turner. “I think they should make it more of a nature preserve than tourist recreation area.”
The Master Plan “was developed with collective input from stakeholders, residents and visitors in an effort to address needs related to the physical restoration, improvement and management of the property, while also considering emerging issues such as sea-level rise” the CIB stated.
But Turner also worries about enforcement around the existing grounds and kayak launch. What happens if there are fireworks or illegal activities? She recalls the challenge of getting firetrucks into the forest years ago during an emergency.
That doesn’t mean Turner rejects the entire preserve and partnership, though.
“I think they just veered off of the original path a little bit,” she said. “When I die, this [my home] goes to the property, so I have a vested interest, because everything I do goes to the County.