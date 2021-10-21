Chris Bason of Ocean View is the executive director of the Delaware Center for Inland Bays which helps to protect the three inland waterways in our area: the Rehoboth Bay, Indian River Bay and the Little Assawoman Bay. These inland bays are an amazing ecosystem.
Delaware is at the lowest elevation in the U.S. Bason says this is the lowest lying and the highest value land in the country. Lower Delaware is also at the confluence of two stark climate-related trends.
“We have skyrocketing land values in our area and we also sit on the land this is most vulnerable to accelerating sea-level rise. These are two extremes that seem at odds,” said Bason.
The three bays in this area are coastal lagoons, explained the scientist who has worked at Center for Inland Bays since 2004, moving up from science coordinator to executive leadership over the 17 years.
“The inland bays are shallow water bodies, connected to barrier islands, and sea water comes in from the inlets: the Rehoboth Bay and Indian River Bay connect to the ocean through the Indian River inlet,” explained Bason. “The Little Assawoman connects to the ocean through the Ocean City inlet. Our bays are all connected to each other from both natural and some man-made canal systems.”
So the major inputs are from sea water and also from fresh water from rain, runoff and streams which lead to the bays. About half of the volume of water simply enters the salt marsh and bay systems from groundwater.
“These estuaries protect us,” said Bason. “The salt marshes in the upland are extraordinary in their ability and capacity to protect us. The hydrology has been modified;” yet these are really natural buffers.
John Englander, author of “High Tide on Main Street,” who recently spoke Oct. 13 at a Delaware Sea Grant event supported by Inland Bays members, agreed. “Delaware is the lowest state in terms of elevation. Sea level rise is an unstoppable force and it’s unpredictable. Sea level rise is changing the shorelines of Delaware. The run-off from the land is also increasing from global warming, like water in a glass!”
Englander believes water is rising at the rate of about one-quarter inch a year.
It’s all about the moon and tides
So why have we recently seen higher water levels in our inland bays in the Coastal Point readership area?
“Yes, we have had very high water over the past few weeks,” said Inland Bays’ Bason. “For the first few days (of October), we saw a great deal of on-shore wind activity. It was like a little Nor’easter,” said Bason. “That wind drives large volumes of water into the bays — and the wind doesn’t let the water come out” of these estuaries.
“You also still have our tidal cycles,” Bason added. “But the wind has buffeted against it (tides).”
Bason suggested the October moon cycles including a new moon could be driving king tides. The moon gravitational pull is stronger as it comes closer to the earth in the fall months. “With the moon closer to our water, the moon’s gravity brings us higher tides and that drives” some of the high volume.
“Man, they were full,” exclaimed Bason thinking back on the early October tides and the period that carries the highest tidal range.
Bason described a “disjointed” flow of water because the travel lengths between ocean and bay or inland bay-to-bay are different and varied. “Most of the water we see in Little Assawoman Bay is actually bi-directional — and we can also see with our winds that the water just sort of sloshes around!” added Bason. As the center studies these bays, more is revealed on their activity.
The inland bays are home to terrapins, horseshoe crab and of course migratory Osprey.
The Center for Inland Bays is seeking volunteers to support citizen science.
“We need people to help us determine if the inland bays are getting healthier,” said Bason. “We also need financial support of our restoration and conservation work,” including an oyster restoration project now underway.