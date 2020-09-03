The Department of Natural Resources & Environmental Control will host a virtual public workshop this week to discuss the State’s plastic bag ban and introduce draft At-Store Recycling Program Regulations. The informal workshop will offer the public an opportunity to better understand the changes and also provide feedback on the draft regulations that will be used to implement and support the program.
Facilitated by DNREC’s Division of Waste & Hazardous Substances’ Compliance & Permitting Section, the virtual workshop will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 9, from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
The proposed regulations will allow the department discuss the bag ban, as well as improve the At-Store Recycling Program, discuss which stores will be impacted and what that impact will look like, and to ensure collection programs at stores for plastic carry-out bags and plastic film are consistent with the law.
DNREC is encouraging all interested parties to attend, including residents, store owners and managers, waste service providers, retailers, recycling processors, plastic bag manufacturers and environmental organizations.
The plastic bag ban and at-store recycling program video conferencing workshop can be accessed via the DNREC website at https://dnrec.alpha.delaware.gov/events/virtual-workshop-plastic-bag-ban-and-recycling/.