The Sussex Conservation District (SCD) recognized seven of the county’s top 2023 Conservation Stewardship Award winners on Wednesday, March 1, at Plantation Lakes Golf & Country Club in Millsboro. D.R. Horton won the homebuilder and residential developer of the year top prizes. Environmental consulting company Envirotech picked up a recognition, as did the Carl M. Freeman companies for a residential project.
Bill Pfaff, director of the Sussex County Economic Development authority, provided a keynote address on the dynamic work of balancing smart development and conservation. He said what economic development really means is the creation of wealth from which community benefits are derived.
“Sussex County is focused on the retention, attraction and expansion of business, and my personal mission is to create an entrepreneurial culture here,” said Pfaff.
“Following a successful first year, we were excited to see increased interest, and we received nearly double the number of entries from last year. Our goal is to recognize organizations who exceed regulations,” said Jessica Watson, SCD sediment and stormwater program manager.
Watson said it was “evident that everyone in the room cares deeply about where they live and work.”
State Rep. Ron Gray, Sussex County Council Vice President John L. Rieley, who serves on the board of the SCD, and Christophe Tulou, executive director of the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays (CIB) who helps oversee the conservation district winning entries, were also in attendance.
“These builders are doing it right,” said Rieley. “I am in a unique position of serving on both the county council and the conservation district. I think this is a big deal” to receive these awards.
During the awards ceremony, SCD shared video testimonials of each winner to showcase the winner’s enthusiasm and dedication to protecting natural resources.
For 2023, 27 entries were submitted across seven categories; award recipients were selected by a panel of seven judges consisting of conservation partners DNREC, the CIB, Sussex County Engineering Department, SCD staff and board members.
2023 Conservation Stewardship Award categories and winners include:
• Certified Construction Reviewer — Nate Torrijos, TORR Engineering;
• Design Team — Davis, Bowen & Friedel;
• Developer (residential) — D. R. Horton Inc.;
• Green Conservation — Envirotech Environmental Consulting Inc.;
• Home Builder (51+ homes or more) — D. R. Horton Inc.;
• Project Manager (residential) — Rich Rishel, Carl M. Freeman Companies; and
• Site Contractor (residential) — Corrado Construction Co.
SCD held the inaugural Conservation Stewardship Award in 2022 and hopes to catalyze future voluntary conservation with these second-year recipients and the behaviors they are modeling.
Rich Rishel of Carl M. Freeman Companies received a standing ovation for his longtime service in the community and friendship with other developers. He noted in accepting the project manager award, “Our work starts from the ground up. We do our work in the dirt. It is our natural land where people want to move to, so we need to keep it that way,” said Rishel. He also praised the Freeman family during his acceptance.
Todd Frichtman, president of Envirotech, which won for green conservation and is headquartered in Lewes, said, “This is a real feather in our hat. We developed a living shoreline to help us stop erosion. We stabilized a bank to protect the Rehoboth Bay.”
“I wanted to also add that we think Jessica Watson at SCD is the best in the industry. She is always organized and has a great demeanor,” working in sediment and stormwater control, added Frichtman, to applause from the crowd.
Steve Frisina, a land development manager for D.R. Horton, said that non-point source pollution or stormwater and field run-off is still the major pollution issue here in Sussex County.
“This is our home, too,” said Frisina about Horton’s work.
Jay Heilman, also with D.R. Horton, noted that the construction company tries to create a “smart partnership with DNREC and SCD and ensure that our developments exceed the sediment reduction goals.”
Gray, who has worked as a developer in his career, said he was amazed at the environmental engineering work in many of the Sussex County development projects.
“I have to give credit to these award winners and what they are doing,” said Gray. “I applaud all facets of these projects, and I believe the SCD Conservation Awards, by example, will encourage others to want to do a good job.”
“Everyone here is working so closely together, it has become a community,” said Gray. “Jessica Watson really helps our towns. She is helping to fix the environmental impacts, and so it’s nice to see her able to reward those award-winning projects.”
“We had twice as many applicants as the year before,” said Watson. “The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays has reviewed all of our projects, and I wanted to thank Christophe Tulou and the environmental science teams at the center.”
“These high-value construction and development projects can be really challenging,” said Watson.