The South Bethany Town Council and the Town’s Community Relations Committee, in conjunction with the Canal Water Quality Committee, is hosting several Earth Day (and month-long) programs designed to promote better stewardship of South Bethany’s unique canals and the inland bays.
Councilwoman Edie Dondero, chair of the community relations group, hopes residents and guests will learn ways to minimize impact on the land and waters the town treasures, perform some spring property maintenance and yard clean-up to protect canals, and celebrate the season and catch up with neighbors at the community bonfire on the beach.
Here are some of the events planned:
• Saturday, April 22, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Community and Canal Clean-up, hosted by the Canal Water Quality Committee (CWQC).
The CWQC encourages all property owners to participate in a day of seasonal clean-up and maintenance that will help town canals. Runoff from properties and roadways is the main source of pollution in the South Bethany canal system, as nutrients contained in runoff feed the growth of algae and deplete dissolved oxygen levels. See the Town’s website for a checklist of actions that will help minimize a property’s impact on canal health.
• Saturday, April 22, 7-8:30 p.m., S. 3rd Street Beach — Earth Day Community Bonfire on the Beach
Bring a chair or blanket and some marshmallows, and the community relations committee will provide the sticks for toasting marshmallows on the fire.
• Tuesday, May 2, 6-7 p.m., Town Hall Meeting Room — “Native Plants: What’s the Buzz?”
Cheryl Rehrig and Denise Hoeksema from the Inland Bays Garden Center; Helen Raleigh of Story Hill Farm; and Susan Wozniak of Planted Garden Co. will be presenting a seminar on native plants just before the native plant sale at James Farm. Learn how to use native plants in the yard and why they improve soil health, water quality and habitat.
• Thursday, May 18, 5:30-7 p.m., Town Hall Meeting Room — “Water Quality of the Inland Bays”
Andrew McGowan, Manager of Estuary Science, Delaware Center for the Inland Bays will talk about the health of the Little Assawoman Bay and how it impacts South Bethany canals through a tidal flushing system.