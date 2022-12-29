South Bethany is facing an imminent threat from sea level rise, including local road flooding, the potential of impassable local routes for emergency vehicles and water damage to property, according to a Resiliency Report by GMB engineering. The town council reviewed a resiliency action plan report that was delivered by the lead architect of the study with dire warnings about the consequences of inaction including the need to rebuild the town if a major hurricane strikes.
The resiliency report recommendations include either raising the roads or increasing the height of the canal bulkheads to protect people and property. The engineering and physical construction work to raise the height of all the South Bethany town roads and driveway berms was estimated in a ballpark range by GMB to be more than $100 million.
This urgent presentation was provided by Brent Jett, coastal resiliency group leader at George, Miles and Buhr (GMB), who is also a certified flood plain manager and last year earned certification as a climate change professional.
The report shows the inundation potentials of both adverse weather and sea level rise (SLR), with South Bethany uniquely poised between the Atlantic Ocean and the inland bays. GMB predicted the potential of 1.4 feet of additional SLR by 2050.
“We are talking about an existential threat to the Town of South Bethany,” said Jett.
“We saw it with (Hurricane) Sandy (2012), with Isabel (2003) and with named storms that have barreled through our region,” said Jett. “We have front-end-loaded the sea level rise in our planning. This is a resiliency plan and it’s a comprehensive plan for the town,” he explained.
One challenge GMB considered in writing the resiliency report is that, by town code, the canal bulkhead heights cannot be raised. “That (code) is either a fantastic thing or it is a terrible thing. Either you must raise every bulkhead to give everyone protection or you need to create higher streets and raise the road,” said the engineer.
“We know that 435 residents (of town) may not agree to raise their bulkheads all at once. Sea level rise will not be here tomorrow; but it will be here,” he said. “The bulkheads must be factored-in to any decision,” the town determines.
There is an issue with pervious and impervious streets throughout South Bethany with many roads simply creating stormwater runoff and not absorbing water. In low-lying areas the streets often function as impervious surfaces (because there is nowhere for the water to go). Even the gravel and stone is creating more run-off, said the GMB study.
“It rains differently now,” said Jett. “We are getting four inches of rain in two hours. Your flooding (in South Bethany) is not just from tidal events but also stormwater surge. Parking (berms) in front of houses also has more impervious structure because you can only have 50 percent of coverage for driveways by town code for rock or stone. Water often ends up within your (town) right of way. There is no flow through process.”
The core issue is the low elevation of town roads. “Fifty percent of the roads are below 2.5 feet above sea level and that is the issue — it’s the mark where NOAA says you are still above the flood line. However, it’s still flooding. The groundwater table is higher here.”
“We want to get you prepared from when (another) Sandy hits or you will need a town rebuild,” said GMB. “We also need to be prepared for up to a foot of sea level rise.”
Councilmember Tim Shaw noted that greater use of impervious surfaces might forestall the inevitable flooding: “We made a code change to allow pervious pavers to be used for the driveways which GMB agreed was a better solution than stone.”
“You have to become resilient for the future and make sure that South Bethany is there before 2050,” responded Jett.
“FEMA is a four-letter word,” he said of the Federal Emergency Management Agency which provides the National Flood Insurance Protection program. “We wonder if they can offer help with the three-foot freeboard” standard the town requires.
Freeboard is a factor of safety usually expressed in feet above a flood level for purposes of floodplain management. Freeboard tends to compensate for the many unknown factors that could contribute to flood heights greater than the height calculated for a selected size flood and floodway conditions, such as wave action from sea level rise.
“Most of the town houses on the South Bethany Bayside are at elevation six and already need the freeboard support. The FEMA National Flood Insurance Plans are no longer really subsidized policies under Risk Rating 2.0,” noted GMB.
“NFIP (rates) may go up five-fold depending on the location of the house. While the beach side is in better shape because it’s at a higher elevation, we saw in May (from the Ian storm) that the beach side is not exempt. Keep the conversation going with DNREC and pursue the upkeep of the dunes,” he recommended.
Last week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and state agencies announced the availability of $24 million from DNREC which will be spent on beach replenishment for Bethany, South Bethany, Fenwick. “It’s nice that the state spends that money. I grew up on the beaches, I am happy they spend that money. But to bring it local, now it is time to bring this money (and other funding) home to the taxpayers of South Bethany,” Jett said.
The engineering firm recommendation is to create a resiliency committee for Town of South Bethany. “You need to look at York Road,” suggested Jett.
“That road is potentially impassable even when the sun is out, at high tide, even when it has not rained. When you cannot get to a portion of your town, it needs to be addressed. You can get infrastructure money now. You can get York Road (raising) accomplished because there is funding in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act. This is a ‘sexy project’ because it protects a lot of homes.”
“You can see the problem and show the federal government that this is the flooding problem — that we have water and need to raise this road.”
“Let’s get a win with York Road and prove that South Bethany can do this — we will do it properly and become more resilient.”
A major overhaul suggestion from GMB was building a berm along Canal Road. “All that back bay pressure is coming from run off and the storm surge comes our way from as far away as Georgetown” and the rest of Sussex County. “When there is a cutter coming at us from Canada, that is when the flooding in town can really occur.”
Jett said that the “environmentalist and engineer in me says we need to build a berm around the backside of town. It’s not wetlands we are protecting, it’s people’s lives and homes. These conversations are slowly turning from improving wetland protection to come on-board with a new thought process (about safety). As a local agency, we have to be persistent.”
“You have to get the road out of the water, but it could still flood the backyards,” noted Jett. “One of the problems we have as an engineer is that we feel like we are making an over-simplification. Like ‘just raise the road’ which we know is hard. But you are talking about three homes (with backyard flooding) and you may need to add to the corners of private lots and the private drives to raise the road.”
“On the creek side, living shoreline and green infrastructure is the key,” for South Bethany, he noted. “You have to do green infrastructure to get funded by the state. It protects a lot better than just putting a wall in. It comes back healthier, and it fills itself in. Whereas new bulkheads can fail.”
Jett urged the town leaders to look at the problem holistically and consider the redesign. “If there is an emergency now and you cannot get down that road, it is a problem,” he said.
Shaw agreed that, “The State of Delaware is going after a lot of money and if you have a situation where emergency vehicles are blocked, you get more points when things are assessed.” He shared with council how University of Delaware has some free consulting to research and help develop the writing for these types of grants.
“We are a small town and don’t have an engineer on staff,” said Shaw. “We have volunteers but they may not have the skills. There is some free help in pursuing grants for resiliency projects. And it sounds like there is money for flood mitigation and resiliency.
Shaw, who is the council liaison to the Canal Water Quality Committee, agreed a resiliency program committee would be “helpful in this regard. The town needs to put a committee together to address this (flood control issue). We need to show we have all these people involved.”
When one participant in the council meeting said, “We need to create a ‘60-Minutes’ type of thing” about flooding issues on the Delaware coastline, the mayor took control.
Mayor Tim Saxton said council will need to be careful about these likely exaggerated types of (futuristic) claims. “It’s an interesting discussion today,” he said. “I attended a conference with DNREC this week. They are looking for money for all types of municipalities. They are making requests of us, as well, to provide the data.”
“The State, DNREC, DEMA, FEMA all have pots of money,” said Jett. “There is local pre-flood disaster funds which have now become available. The problem with some of the DNREC money is that it might come from NOAA and therefore you will need a non-federal match. You have to think broadly about having a cache of money available.”
“If you need a cash match for York Road, you might need $150,000 to put down as a match,” he estimated. “Delaware is catching up and they are catching up quickly. They have put people in place to help understand where the money is,” said the GMB engineer.
“I picked York Road because it’s highly visible and highly winnable. You have proved you can use this money effectively.”
“We want to see success (with a proposed South Bethany project), to get the funders to want to work with you again,” he added.
Saxton asked that the UD research team join the next council meeting or a special briefing in early 2023 to determine the level of help the town might need on grant-writing.
Shaw surmised that maybe the Association of Coastal Towns (ACT) is the “place to go as a group for funding and help us all write these grants. Maybe it’s something ACT can do for us as a group” of beach communities facing the challenge of climate change and sea rise.